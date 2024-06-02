SHEIN, WHICH WAS VALUED AT $66BN IN ITS LAST FUNDRAISING, WILL FILE A CONFIDENTIAL PROSPECTUS WITH THE CITY REGULATOR THIS MONTH - SKY NEWS
Turkey's Pegasus to begin work soon on new plane order for delivery beyond 2029
Trump says if he is jailed that could be 'breaking point' for Americans
OPEC+ voluntary cuts of 1.66 mln bpd to remain in place in 2025, sources say
Boeing executives unlikely to be charged over 737 MAX crashes, source says
OPEC+ agrees to extend voluntary output cuts into Q3'24, talks continue, sources say
Nvidia says its next-generation AI chip platform to be rolled out in 2026
Prospect of peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan being 'eroded', China says
