SHELL PLC: PROVIDING ADDITIONAL FINANCING OF UP TO US$1.3BLN OVER FUTURE YEARS TO FUND SPDC'S SHARE OF DEVELOPMENT OF SPDC JV'S GAS RESOURCES
Stock market news
Drawn by low prices, Chinese refiners hunt for oil to replenish stocks
China's Xi stresses high-quality development of financial sector - state media
Some wealthier Chinese say they can't afford marriage as economy slows
China to boost January diesel, jet fuel exports, add to global supply
TSMC's Q4 profit to slide 23%, focus on rebounding demand this year
Soybeans and corn steady after falling to multi-year lows on plentiful supply