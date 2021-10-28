SHI Achieves Advanced Specialization in Microsoft Teamwork Certification to Enhance Support for Remote and Hybrid Work

Microsoft recognizes SHI’s ability to deliver tailored, frictionless modern workplace solutions

SHI International, one of the world’s largest technology solutions providers, today solidified its position as one of the top Microsoft Modern Workplace partners with the Advanced Specialization in Microsoft Teamwork certification. This achievement underscores SHI’s commitment and success in ensuring that customers are achieving the full business value of Microsoft 365 by leveraging Microsoft engineering approved methodologies for deploying Microsoft Teams.

“SHI is meeting our customers’ needs for seamless collaboration while minimizing technological friction for their remote and hybrid working models,” said Brandon Sexton, Director of Professional Services at SHI. “This latest achievement expands our unequaled capabilities in deploying fully functioning tools integrated with Teams calling, workflows and collaboration to support customer success.”

Evaluated on strict requirements and a third-party assessment, the Advanced Specializations in Microsoft Teamwork certification further extends SHI’s already class-leading expertise in helping customers successfully select, deploy and adopt Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies. SHI currently boasts the most certifications of any Microsoft partner in the world.

Backed by 30-years of implementing Microsoft technologies for Fortune 500’s to small and medium businesses, as well as the most certifications of any Microsoft partner, SHI’s Microsoft Teams Deployment services are designed to meet the unique needs of both the end users and businesses. The company offers the world’s most extensive knowledge, technical skillset and rich expertise to ensure a smooth deployment from start to finish whether organizations are migrating from another platform or deploying Teams for the first time.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

