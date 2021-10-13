Log in
SHI Achieves Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

10/13/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
SHI International, one of the world’s largest technology solutions providers, recently achieved Advanced Specialization in Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop. This achievement further validates SHI’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success in delivering high-fidelity services in deploying, optimizing, and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure with Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD).

Evaluated across both Cloud Foundation and Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Workload, SHI demonstrated its ability to use a consistent methodology and process for Azure adoption that aligns with customers’ expected outcomes across the entire cloud adoption lifecycle. SHI also validated its robust processes to ensure customer success spanning all phases of Windows Virtual Desktop deployment.

“This achievement underscores our strengths as an Azure Virtual Desktop partner, confirming SHI’s technical knowledge, cloud skills, and commitment to the Microsoft Azure platform,” said Cory Peters, VP of Cloud and MSP at SHI. "It also recognizes SHI’s technical acumen, operational excellence, and evolution of our capabilities – putting us in a unique position to be able to deliver solutions and services across complex environments for our customers."

This advanced specialization grants SHI access to funding programs from Microsoft to reduce Azure Virtual Desktop deployment and migration services cost to qualified customers. It also grants SHI priority when organizations approach Microsoft for a partner to help their business deploy Azure Virtual Desktop.

After being recognized by Microsoft with the Azure Expert credential in 2020, SHI underwent another recent progress audit that reaffirmed its Azure Expert MSP status, raising the bar by meeting new levels of strict criteria to maintain its Azure expertise.

SHI’s Azure Virtual Desktop services have been helping customers enable a work-from-anywhere workforce and react quickly to change, while maintaining the highest standards of security. It has established successful processes that are helping businesses streamline IT costs and manage their endpoint fleets globally.

Learn more about SHI’s Azure Virtual Desktop Services.

ABOUT SHI

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

Press Resources:
SHI Corporate Website:
http://www.SHI.com
SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl


