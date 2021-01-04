SHI International : Hires Donavan Hutchinson to Lead UK Sales Operations

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Donavan Hutchinson as Managing Director, SHI Corporation UK LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHI. He will be responsible for managing growth and operations in Europe from the company’s U.K. office.

“We’re excited to add Donavan’s experience and leadership to our team,” says Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President, International Sales and Global Programs for SHI. “His proven track record of success in building sales and support organizations that achieve long-term growth in the channel will be a valuable addition to SHI growth globally.”

Hutchinson has accelerated international business growth in a variety of roles for nearly two decades, including global enterprise experience with multinational solutions providers. With SHI, he will utilize his previous experience overseeing both sales and support organizations like Operations, Finance, Legal, Commercial, Strategy, Sales, Services and Solutions, Marketing, and Partner/Vendor Alliances. He spent the last year managing U.K./European expansion for Paragon Micro UK, a fast-growing global IT solutions provider.

Prior to Paragon Micro, Hutchinson served in a similar capacity at U.S.-based PCM for nearly three years. As Managing Director UK/International, he helped grow sales from ground level to $62 million in his first calendarized trading year, with second-year revenues surpassing $95 million.

SHI opened its U.K. office in 1998 and now employs 75 people there. SHI Global IT Solutions Ireland, LTD was opened in March 2020.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com

SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005598/en/