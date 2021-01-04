Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHI International : Hires Donavan Hutchinson to Lead UK Sales Operations

01/04/2021 | 11:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHI International, one of the largest IT solutions providers in the world, has hired Donavan Hutchinson as Managing Director, SHI Corporation UK LTD, a wholly owned subsidiary of SHI. He will be responsible for managing growth and operations in Europe from the company’s U.K. office.

“We’re excited to add Donavan’s experience and leadership to our team,” says Celeste Lee, Senior Vice President, International Sales and Global Programs for SHI. “His proven track record of success in building sales and support organizations that achieve long-term growth in the channel will be a valuable addition to SHI growth globally.”

Hutchinson has accelerated international business growth in a variety of roles for nearly two decades, including global enterprise experience with multinational solutions providers. With SHI, he will utilize his previous experience overseeing both sales and support organizations like Operations, Finance, Legal, Commercial, Strategy, Sales, Services and Solutions, Marketing, and Partner/Vendor Alliances. He spent the last year managing U.K./European expansion for Paragon Micro UK, a fast-growing global IT solutions provider.

Prior to Paragon Micro, Hutchinson served in a similar capacity at U.S.-based PCM for nearly three years. As Managing Director UK/International, he helped grow sales from ground level to $62 million in his first calendarized trading year, with second-year revenues surpassing $95 million.

SHI opened its U.K. office in 1998 and now employs 75 people there. SHI Global IT Solutions Ireland, LTD was opened in March 2020.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.SHI.com.

Press Resources

SHI Corporate Website: http://www.SHI.com
SHI Blog: http://blog.SHI.com
SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aSOPRA STERIA : Banking Software Completes the Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of Next-generation Bank Fidor Bank
BU
11:46aIMPLANET : Announces Its 2021 Financial Calendar
BU
11:46aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : PSA Group Aim to Complete Trans-Atlantic Merger in Mid-January -- 2nd Update
DJ
11:46aAMERICAN BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION : Aba announces first power rankings of the new season
PU
11:46aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : John Bert Appointed Deputy CEO
BU
11:45aCOFACE SA : Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 28 December 2020 and 31 December 2020
GL
11:45aASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update December 28 - 31, 2020
AQ
11:45aCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the signature of an agreement for the sale of its Romanian subsidiary Crédit Agricole Bank Romania S.A. to Vista Bank Romania S.A.
AQ
11:45aARGAN : Avec des revenus locatifs 2020 de 142 M (+ 42 %) et un patrimoine valorisé à 3 Mds HD, les objectifs sont dépassés
GL
11:45aTOUAX : half year statement of the liquidity contract
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : MGM seeks to buy Ladbrokes owner Entain - WSJ
5DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for Stellantis mega-merger

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ