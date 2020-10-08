Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHINE Medical Isotope Production Facility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Medical Isotope Production Facility
Janesville, Wisconsin
Client: SHINE Medical Technologies

Project Highlights:

  • Nuclear Regulatory Commission compliant, safety-related production facility.
  • 55,000-square-foot structure designed for safe-shutdown earthquake, tornado, and aircraft impact.
  • First-of-a-kind facility will use diluted uranium formerly used in nuclear weapons to produce life-saving medical isotopes.

Project Description:

Sargent & Lundy is working with SHINE on the design and licensure of a new medical isotope production facility. This first-of-a-kind facility will utilize neutron accelerators to turn low-enriched uranium, created by diluting former nuclear weapons, into medical isotopes such as molybdenum-99. Moly-99 is the essential component in medical imaging procedures used to diagnose conditions such as heart disease and stage cancer.

Project Scope:

Starting in 2011, SHINE authorized Sargent & Lundy to perform a variety of services, including:

  • NRC licensing support.
  • Nuclear and environmental calculations.
  • Conceptual balance-of-plant system layout and design.
  • Detailed structural and architectural design.

Early support from Sargent & Lundy helped SHINE establish its facility layout, further its nuclear process design, and secure financial investments necessary to fund construction.

In 2018, SHINE authorized Sargent & Lundy to perform the detailed structural and architectural design of the safety-related production facility and associated administrative building. Detailed design of the main structural and architectural systems was substantially completed in early 2019. By meeting this deadline, Sargent & Lundy supported SHINE's Final Safety Analysis Report submittal to the NRC in July 2019, followed by the start of safety-related construction in November 2019.

Sargent & Lundy continues to support SHINE with:

  • NRC licensing activities.
  • Detailed design of ancillary structural systems and components.
  • Construction support activities (both on-site and remote).
  • Drawing development for an extensive system of embedded conduits.
  • Design of pipe, electrical raceway, and HVAC supports.

Schedule Milestones:

  • NRC construction permit application: Submitted June 2013; permit issued February 2016.
  • Site groundbreaking ceremony: May 2019.
  • Successful nuclear process prototype testing: June 2019.
  • NRC operating license application: Submitted July 2019, determination on permit expected by October 2021.
  • Completion of weather-tight building construction: Expected early 2021.
  • Begin production of molybdenum: Fourth-quarter 2022.

Read more about our nuclear power services.

Disclaimer

Sargent & Lundy LLC published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pUSAGOV : Answers FAQs About Voting
PR
03:44pAmgen Down Nearly 7% After Drug Study Misses Secondary Endpoint -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pTrafigura plans to restart Congo copper mine, prime minister says
RE
03:43pBENEVIS : Announces the Appointment of Craig Albright as Chief Executive Officer
BU
03:42pVAXART, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pWarnerMedia plans thousands of job cuts in restructuring - WSJ
RE
03:40pEBAY : Former eBay workers plead guilty to cyberstalking campaign against couple
RE
03:40pCreators Of Hope Rising, Revive Us To Host “Non-Essential” Outreach Event For Christian Voters
GL
03:38pPCL Construction Teams with University of Denver, Citizen Care Pod Corporation and WZMH Architects on COVID-19 Testing Facility
BU
03:35pALKALINE WATER CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group