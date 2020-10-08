SHINE Medical Isotope Production Facility

Medical Isotope Production Facility
Janesville, Wisconsin
Client: SHINE Medical Technologies
Project Highlights:
-
Nuclear Regulatory Commission compliant, safety-related production facility.
-
55,000-square-foot structure designed for safe-shutdown earthquake, tornado, and aircraft impact.
-
First-of-a-kind facility will use diluted uranium formerly used in nuclear weapons to produce life-saving medical isotopes.
Project Description:
Sargent & Lundy is working with SHINE on the design and licensure of a new medical isotope production facility. This first-of-a-kind facility will utilize neutron accelerators to turn low-enriched uranium, created by diluting former nuclear weapons, into medical isotopes such as molybdenum-99. Moly-99 is the essential component in medical imaging procedures used to diagnose conditions such as heart disease and stage cancer.
Project Scope:
Starting in 2011, SHINE authorized Sargent & Lundy to perform a variety of services, including:
-
NRC licensing support.
-
Nuclear and environmental calculations.
-
Conceptual balance-of-plant system layout and design.
-
Detailed structural and architectural design.
Early support from Sargent & Lundy helped SHINE establish its facility layout, further its nuclear process design, and secure financial investments necessary to fund construction.
In 2018, SHINE authorized Sargent & Lundy to perform the detailed structural and architectural design of the safety-related production facility and associated administrative building. Detailed design of the main structural and architectural systems was substantially completed in early 2019. By meeting this deadline, Sargent & Lundy supported SHINE's Final Safety Analysis Report submittal to the NRC in July 2019, followed by the start of safety-related construction in November 2019.
Sargent & Lundy continues to support SHINE with:
-
NRC licensing activities.
-
Detailed design of ancillary structural systems and components.
-
Construction support activities (both on-site and remote).
-
Drawing development for an extensive system of embedded conduits.
-
Design of pipe, electrical raceway, and HVAC supports.
Schedule Milestones:
-
NRC construction permit application: Submitted June 2013; permit issued February 2016.
-
Site groundbreaking ceremony: May 2019.
-
Successful nuclear process prototype testing: June 2019.
-
NRC operating license application: Submitted July 2019, determination on permit expected by October 2021.
-
Completion of weather-tight building construction: Expected early 2021.
-
Begin production of molybdenum: Fourth-quarter 2022.
