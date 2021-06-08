Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHINE Medical announces irradiation agreement with MURR, will exhibit at SNMMI 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

06/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHINE Medical Technologies LLC today announced that it has entered a multi-year contract with the University of Missouri Research Reactor, or MURR®, for irradiation of ytterbium-176, the starting material for the production of lutetium-177 (Lu-177), a therapeutic isotope showing great promise for improving patient outcomes for a range of cancers.

“MURR’s experienced team and reliable reactor make its irradiation services invaluable to SHINE as we commercialize our Lu-177,” said Katrina Pitas, vice president and general manager of SHINE Therapeutics. “MURR’s high neutron flux will help us produce all the non-carrier-added Lu-177 we need to serve our rapidly growing customer base, treating a wide variety of cancers.”

MURR is located on the campus of the University of Missouri at Columbia.

“The MURR team looks forward to serving SHINE as it commercializes Lu-177,” said Ken Brooks, associate director for business development at the MU Research Reactor. “For more than 50 years, MURR has served researchers and industry partners around the world.”

Lu-177 is a low-energy beta-particle emitter that works by directly irradiating cancer cells after being delivered to the cancer site by a targeting molecule. Energy from Lu-177 only travels a short distance once it reaches cancer cells, enabling the isotope to destroy those cells with little damage to surrounding tissue. Lu-177-based therapy is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of neuroendocrine cancers. It also shows promise for the treatment of metastatic prostate, breast, liver, brain and other cancers.

“The need for more effective cancer treatments continues to grow, particularly for those patients with metastatic or late-stage cancers,” said Greg Piefer, SHINE’s founder and CEO. “We can help provide hope to those patients with a highly precise treatment that produces little damage in the tissue around the treatment site. SHINE expects to play a significant role in ensuring that patients around the world have access to Lu-177.”

SHINE will host a booth in the SNMMI 2021 Virtual Exhibit Hall. The exhibit hall will be open June 11-15 as part of SNMMI’s Annual Meeting. The company will highlight its lutetium-177 product and progress on the commercialization of molybdenum-99.

About SHINE Medical Technologies

SHINE is a nuclear technology company committed to improving the lives of people and the planet. The company is focusing its fusion-based technology initially on advanced industrial imaging and the production of diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes. These isotopes include molybdenum-99, a diagnostic isotope used to diagnose heart disease, cancer, and other conditions, and lutetium-177, a therapeutic isotope that holds the promise of significantly improving the outcome of some cancer patients. SHINE has a long-term strategy to solve some of humanity’s biggest problems, including nuclear waste recycling and the production of clean fusion energy, in addition to advanced industrial imaging and medical isotopes, by pursuing our vision for progressively broad and impactful uses of fusion technology. For more information about SHINE, please visit our website at www.shinemed.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:30pNUROSENE HEALTH INC  : . Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Initial Public Offering
AQ
02:30pSIMULATIONS PLUS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:29pK B RECYCLING INDUSTRIES  : Alkemy Appoints Noah Hershcoviz for its Board of Directors
AQ
02:27pENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:27pLEMONADE  : CFO Tim Bixby to Present at the 6th Annual Morgan Stanley Sustainable Futures Conference
BU
02:26pLORDSTOWN MOTORS  : 10-K/A - Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
02:26pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PFPT, INDB, EBSB, MDP, MLHR, GRA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
02:25pCTT CORREIOS DE PORTUGAL S A  : Interim report on the transactions carried out in the context of the share buy-back program
PU
02:25pALPINE IMMUNE SCIENCES  : Corporate Presentation – June 2021
PU
02:25pALKM - Alkame Confirms First PPE Shipment in Fulfillment of $1 Million Sales Contract
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Wealth manager Ruffer exited $1.1 bitcoin bet amid worries over risk
3Oil rises on expectation that Iranian supply won't return soon
4Biden supply-chain 'strike force' to target China on trade
5FX volatility at Feb 2020 lows with dollar gaining slightly

HOT NEWS