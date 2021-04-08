SHL Returns as a Platinum Sponsor of 2021 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced SHL , providing AI technology and people insights to predict and drive workforce performance, has returned as a Platinum sponsor for this year's 2021 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"AI technology and data science are being applied to recruiting and hiring at an unprecedented rate. SHL helps companies attract, develop, and grow the workforce they need to succeed in the digital era without compromising candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "SHL's support enables us to grow our programs and ensure our benchmarking efforts reach more employers."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2021 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open .

"The Talent Board has been a crucial component to inform businesses on best in class recruiting practices by bringing candidate feedback to the forefront of Talent Acquisition programs,"said Sam Whiteman, SHL's Head of Talent Acquisition Solutions. "SHL relies on this research year over year so we can build TA solutions that include engaging brand experiences at scale, value for all candidates being considered, and clear communication throughout the hiring process."

About SHL

SHL's science and technology maximizes the potential of your company's greatest asset – your people. From Talent Acquisition to Talent Management, we help you create the diverse, agile, and innovative workforce you need to succeed in an unpredictable environment. SHL's data driven people insights allow businesses to accurately and objectively identify potential and fit. Its unmatched portfolio of products, driven by a team of over 300 people scientists, helps measure skill, personality, motivation, job fit, and behavior. SHL delivers engaging experiences built on science, which are all delivered through global expert services.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

