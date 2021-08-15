Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SHOOTING REPORTED IN SEVERAL PARTS OF KABUL CITY - WITNESSES, INTERIOR MINISTRY

08/15/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHOOTING REPORTED IN SEVERAL PARTS OF KABUL CITY - WITNESSES, INTERIOR MINISTRY


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23aCanada PM Trudeau visits Governor General to request election
RE
10:22aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : NMDC, Ministry of Steel Celebrates 75th Independence Day
PU
10:18aUnited states has assured complete security at kabul airport for smooth passage of diplomats, expats leaving afghanistan - nato official
RE
10:13aTaliban orders fighters to enter Kabul to prevent looting - spokesman
RE
10:13aShooting reported in several parts of kabul city - witnesses, interior ministry
RE
10:04aAfghan president ashraf ghani has left the country, says top afghan peace official
RE
10:01aSophos Makes Massive Sweep of CRN's 2021 Annual Report Card Awards for Cybersecurity Innovation and Channel Leadership; Dominates as Most Honored Vendor
GL
09:44aAfghan Pres Ghani leaves for Tajikistan - interior ministry official
RE
09:44aA taliban official says we are checking with our officials in afghanistan "if ghani has left kabul or not"
RE
09:40aA senior interior ministry official says afghanistan's ashraf ghani has left for tajikistan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
2Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks
3Modi says India will soon unveil $1.35 trln infrastructure plan
4What next in Malaysia's political crisis?
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

HOT NEWS