SHRM Campaign Empowers HR, Business Professionals to Cause the Effect They Wish to Have on the World of Work

Today, SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) launched Cause the Effect, a campaign that encourages business and HR leaders to boldly bring about the changes they want to see in the world of work. These changes, both big and small, ripple out far beyond the moment to increase company productivity, improve the lives of workers and reshape the fabric of society for the better.

The campaign launches with a call to action for HR to effect positive change, showcasing the value of meeting the challenges of today’s workplace. The campaign includes a webpage with resources and pathways to help organizations successfully interpret trends and regulations, apply new approaches, and succeed in disruptive times.

“Our profession is at the forefront of changing times, cultural shifts and societal needs,” said SHRM President and Chief Executive Officer Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP. “Together as One HR, we can cause a chain reaction of positive effects—for individuals, organizations, communities and cultures.”

The campaign also features a Resignation Recovery Playbook with guidance and action items on how to keep employees happy, healthy and engaged. A members-only SHRM research report titled Surviving the Great Resignation found that nearly half (49%) of U.S. executives said their organization experienced much higher turnover than usual in the past six months. Most executives (93%) also reported having open positions in that same time frame, with slightly more than 4 in 5 (84%) agreeing that openings are going unfilled for longer periods than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“HR leaders are taking steps to combat the Great Resignation, working every day to create an environment that enables individual dreams and aspirations to take root, flourish and become a reality,” Taylor added. “Through our campaign and resources, we hope to support employees everywhere to be empowered to be the best they can be and, in turn, be better equipped to inspire others.”

Cause the Effect is also the theme of the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2022 (SHRM22), taking place virtually and in person June 12-15 in New Orleans. HR professionals, executives, people managers and students will have the opportunity to discover workplace best practices, learn about the latest trends and research, and explore how to build better workplace culture.

To learn more, please visit shrm.org/causetheeffect.

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006090/en/