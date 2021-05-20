SHRMF DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Champignon Brands Inc. – SHRMF
05/20/2021 | 11:43am EDT
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the JUNE 9, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; Champignon’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; Champignon’s acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party; as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon’s from trading; and as a result, defendants’ statements about Champignon’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.
Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.