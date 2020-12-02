SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH : Klingel medical metal, based in Pforzheim, acquires 100 percent of the shares in puracon GmbH from SHS, a medical technology investor based in Tübingen

DGAP-News: SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH / Key word(s): Takeover/Disposal

Klingel medical metal, based in Pforzheim, acquires 100 percent of the shares in puracon GmbH from SHS, a medical technology investor based in Tübingen (news with additional features)



02.12.2020 / 08:30

PRESS RELEASE

Klingel medical metal, based in Pforzheim, acquires 100 percent of the shares in puracon GmbH from SHS, a medical technology investor based in Tübingen. Klingel is adding sterile packaging services including validations to its value chain by acquiring the medtech specialist based in Rosenheim.

Tübingen, Germany, December 2, 2020

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, based in Tübingen, is selling its shares in puracon GmbH to Klingel medical metal GmbH, a portfolio company of IK Investment Partners. With 600 employees, Klingel Group is one of the leading companies in the field of precision machining of high-strength materials such as stainless steel and titanium for the production of medical technology products made of metal. The purchase of puracon allows Klingel to benefit from valuable synergies as contract developer, manufacturer and packer and offer its worldwide medical technology customers a complete range of services based on the "one-stop-shop" principle. This is already the third acquisition for Klingel since IK Investment Partners acquired a stake in 2018.

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, based in Tübingen, has been active as an investor in the field of medical technology and life sciences for more than two decades. This makes SHS one of the most experienced investment companies in this sector currently investing from SHS fund V.

At the end of 2015, SHS took a stake in puracon GmbH based in Rosenheim. As a full-service partner for the medtech industry, puracon offers efficient packaging and validation solutions for medical technology products: primarily implants and instruments. Thus, puracon is part of the validated process chain of implants and the final station before the sterile product is used for patients in the hospital.

Sascha Alilovic, Managing Partner of SHS, says: "With Klingel medical metal, puracon is able to continue to pursue a targeted course of growth. Klingel thinks about the long-term. The company has been in the market since 1986 and is today one of the leading suppliers in its field. Our goal was to support puracon on the road to profitable growth. We've achieved this, and now it's time to ignite the next stage - and Klingel is the perfect partner for this."

Ralf Petrawitz, Managing Partner and CEO of Klingel, plans to significantly expand his offering for medical technology customers worldwide on the basis of this acquisition. "puracon is a very good addition to an already extensive product range for our demanding customers from the medical technology sector. As a result, we are now able to offer services in the field of validation and packaging within the Klingel Group. These factors enable us to specifically strengthen our competitive position and make us fit for the future."

Ruth Gessner, Managing Director of puracon, is also pleased with this development: "Together with SHS, we as a puracon team have been able to significantly expand our customer base over the last five years, thereby generating strong growth. With Klingel Group, we will take the next step and achieve synergies that will benefit both our customers and our employees. We look forward to working with them."

About SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement mbH:

SHS Gesellschaft für Beteiligungsmanagement based in Tübingen invests in medical technology and life sciences companies with a focus on expansion financing, changes in the shareholder structure and succession scenarios. SHS acquires both minority and majority stakes. Founded in 1993, the company is an experienced industry investor and supports the growth of its portfolio companies through a network of cooperations. This includes the introduction of new products, dealing with regulatory issues and gaining a foothold in additional markets, among other things. European investors in SHS funds include pension funds, strategic investors, funds of funds, family offices, entrepreneurs and the SHS management team. The company is a registered AIFM and makes equity investment of up to EUR 30 million. Volumes exceeding this limit can be implemented with a network of co-investors. SHS is currently investing from its fifth fund. The fund has received capital commitments of more than EUR 130 million. For more information: www.shs-capital.eu/en/

About Klingel medical metal:

Klingel has been a leading European company in the field of precision technology for more than 30 years with a strategic focus on the medical technology sector. With more than 600 employees, Klingel focuses on the processing of complex metal components and instruments made of titanium and stainless steel. Klingel provides the highest possible technical quality while maintaining aesthetic precision. For more information: www.klingel-med.de

About IK Investment Partners:

IK Investment Partners ("IK") is a pan-European private equity firm with a focus on investments in the Nordic regions, the DACH countries, Benelux and France. IK has received more than EUR 10 billion in capital commitments since 1989 and has invested in over 130 companies. IK supports high-growth companies with further potential for international expansion and add-on acquisitions. For more information: www.ikinvest.com



