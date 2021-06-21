SIA: Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi

Milan, 21 June 2021 - The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of SIA, which met today under the chairmanship of Federico Lovadina with the participation of 96.1% of the Company's share capital, approved the plan for the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi S.p.A.

The completion of the merger is subject to the fulfilment of certain standard conditions precedent for transactions of this type, including the attainment of the relevant authorizations, including that of the competent Antitrust Authority.

The transaction represents a strategic opportunity to integrate the activities of SIA and Nexi, thus creating a new Italian paytech, leader in Europe able to cover the entire digital payments value chain and serve all market segments with the most complete and innovative range of solutions.