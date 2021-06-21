Log in
SIA: Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting approves the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi

06/21/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Milan, 21 June 2021 - The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of SIA, which met today under the chairmanship of Federico Lovadina with the participation of 96.1% of the Company's share capital, approved the plan for the merger by incorporation of SIA S.p.A. into Nexi S.p.A.
The completion of the merger is subject to the fulfilment of certain standard conditions precedent for transactions of this type, including the attainment of the relevant authorizations, including that of the competent Antitrust Authority.
The transaction represents a strategic opportunity to integrate the activities of SIA and Nexi, thus creating a new Italian paytech, leader in Europe able to cover the entire digital payments value chain and serve all market segments with the most complete and innovative range of solutions.

Disclaimer

SIA S.p.A. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:18:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
