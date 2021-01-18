Log in
SIAT Società Italiana Acciai Trafilati S : Steel Engineer, a new training programme for young engineers

01/18/2021 | 11:22am EST
Steel Engineer originates from an idea by the Pittini Group to steer the training and development of fresh engineering graduates towards the steel sector to broaden their skills in steel processing and create professionals that are able to tackle the industrial challenges of the future.

Six fresh graduates will be selected to join the company and will be offered a permanent contract starting from April 2021. For the first 12 months the graduates will follow a training programme in which they will be given the opportunity to perform practical activities in the various production departments along with hours of advanced technical training in the classroom, with a view to developing the specialized skills and knowledge required to fill the role of Steel Process Engineer.

Disclaimer

SIAT - Società Italiana Acciai Trafilati S.p.A. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 16:21:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
