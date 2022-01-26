Log in
SICO BSCC : Appoints Shaikh Waleed Khamis Al Hashar as Newest Board Member

01/26/2022 | 05:16am EST
SICO Appoints Shaikh Waleed Khamis Al Hashar as Newest Board Member 26/01/2022

SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank (licensed as a wholesale bank by the CBB), announced today that it has expanded the size of its Board of Directors to ten members from nine. Shaikh Waleed Khamis Al Hashar, CEO of Bank Muscat, has been appointed as non-independent Executive Director of the Bank. Bank Muscat, which owns a 10.38% stake in SICO has nominated Shaikh Waleed Khamis Al Hashar as its representative in SICO's Board after obtaining the approval from the regulator. The shareholders resolved in the extraordinary general meeting held on Wednesday the 26th of January 2022 to expand the Board to 10 members and to appoint Shaikh Waleed Khamis Al Hashar as Director.

Disclaimer

SICO BSCC published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 10:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS