SIEMENS GAMESA CFO EXPECTS 2 BILLION EUROS ORDER BACKLOG WITH ZE…

01/21/2022 | 02:19am EST
SIEMENS GAMESA CFO EXPECTS 2 BILLION EUROS ORDER BACKLOG WITH ZERO GROWTH MARGIN AT YEAR-END


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIEMENS AG 1.77% 146.9 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. 3.05% 18.95 Delayed Quote.-10.06%
