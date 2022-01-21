SIEMENS GAMESA CFO EXPECTS 2 BILLION EUROS ORDER BACKLOG WITH ZE…

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued stocks
trend-following stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Biotechnology
hydraulics
Financial Data
Adtechs
Lets all cycle!
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Biotechnology
hydraulics
Financial Data
Adtechs
Lets all cycle!
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SIEMENS GAMESA CFO EXPECTS 2 BILLION EUROS ORDER BACKLOG WITH ZE…
01/21/2022 | 02:19am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SIEMENS GAMESA CFO EXPECTS 2 BILLION EUROS ORDER BACKLOG WITH ZERO GROWTH MARGIN AT YEAR-END
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
SIEMENS AG
1.77%
146.9
-3.79%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.
3.05%
18.95
-10.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:35a
Siemens gamesa ceo says development timeline was "maybe here and…
RE
02:32a
China shares close lower as tech, healthcare drag
RE
02:32a
Ethiopia delays inflation data for over two weeks
RE
02:30a
British minister says claims of lawmaker blackmail unlikely to be true
RE
02:29a
Siemens gamesa ceo says there is no sign 5x turbine falls short…
RE
02:28a
China iron ore posts third weekly gain on strong demand hopes
RE
02:27a
SIEMENS GAMESA CEO SAYS
: "we saw in the last few months logistic…
RE
02:27a
Analysis-A handbook of (mostly failed) radical inflation-fighting efforts
RE
02:24a
UK retail sales slump in December after early Xmas shopping, Omicron spread
RE
02:24a
Siemens gamesa had negative ebit impact of 289 million euros in…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
2
Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
3
Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles
4
Sumitomo Electric Industries : New Year Message to Managerial Staff
5
HOCHDORF : Peter Pfeilschifter to leave HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition Ltd - ..
More news
HOT NEWS
PELOTON INTERACTIVE,.
-23.93%
Wall Street drops as bargain-hunting tapers off
APTORUM GROUP LIMITE.
+38.52%
Aptorum Group 30% Higher Premarket After FDA Orphan Drug Designation
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES.
+11.52%
Self-driving sensor maker Luminar shares rally on Mercedes-Benz tie-up
FILO MINING CORP.
-3.60%
Filo Mining Reports 1,224m at 1.26% CuEq, Extends One of the High-Grade Breccias at Filo del Sol
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINI.
+3.04%
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation Announces Continued Positive Drill Results At the New Ingerbelle Copper-Gold Open Pit
AUTOCANADA INC.
-2.10%
AutoCanada to Raise C$300 Million in Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave