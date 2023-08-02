SIEMENS GAMESA WIND TURBINE PROBLEMS SHOULD COST PARENT SIEMENS ENERGY LESS THAN 2 BLN EUROS - SOURCE
Today at 02:06 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|15.66 EUR
|+1.25%
|-1.32%
|13 435 M $
|147.58 EUR
|-1.91%
|-2.03%
|131 B $
Headlines
Artificial Intelligence: Intel, Microsoft, Capgemini, Atos... everyone's talking about it!
Yesterday at 05:50 am
All our articles
Curve Finance hack exposed deeper problems within the protocol and the entire DeFi space. Can the Curve founder contain a wider contagion?
Today at 01:09 pm
Most Read News
Sequoia to split off China, India/Southeast Asia businesses amid geopolitical tension
(Corrects June 6 story to say $2.85 billion (not $2.5 billion) in the third from last paragraph.)
Fitch: Decision to cut U.S. credit rating based on deteriorating governance, polarization
Today at 09:23 am