SIGN4L Introduces New Electronic Warfare Capabilities at IDEX 2021

02/21/2021 | 11:52am EST
  • V-Protect Ensures Jamming of Radio Frequency Signals
  • NavControl-G Enables GPS Spoofing to counter UAVs

SIGN4L, a dynamic provider of agile and adaptive electronic warfare and intelligence (EW&I) solutions, today launched two state-of-the-art solutions that are set to offer a tactical advantage in the missions of tomorrow. V-Protect, a radio frequency (RF) communication jamming system, and NavControl-G, a specialised counter-drone capability, are well positioned to become game-changers in shaping favourable outcomes in an increasingly digitalised defence landscape.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210221005031/en/

SIGN4L launches VProtect an advanced high-power jammer system installed on a standard SUV (Photo: AETOSWire)

SIGN4L launches VProtect an advanced high-power jammer system installed on a standard SUV (Photo: AETOSWire)

The solutions were unveiled at the EDGE pavilion at the ongoing International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021) that runs until 25 February at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

V-Protect is an advanced mobile active and reactive high-power jammer system aimed at helping block common terrestrial RF signal technologies as well as portable satcom equipment, spanning radio, walkie-talkie, mobile and Wi-Fi frequencies. Boasting a counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and counter-drone measures, the user-friendly model is to be installed in a standard SUV and offers automatic operability by utilizing 16 channels and high emitting power amplifiers to provide support in enhancing protection range and combatting various threats across the frequency domain.

NavControl-G is a sophisticated transmitter unit designed to help prevent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from trespassing into specific locations. To help safeguard a sensitive area, the system can emulate GPS signals to generate position and timing inaccuracies, thereby taking control of non-cooperating unmanned vehicles. Encased in a shock-proof container, the system can be seamlessly integrated across multiple configurations - either in fixed locations or deployed on the field when required.

Waleid Al Mesmari, Vice President of Program Management for the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster at EDGE, said: “Electronic warfare and intelligence make up the backbone of modern defence and security systems. SIGN4L is at the frontlines in pioneering breakthrough technologies that help our clients expand their options in a rapidly changing world. By assisting our clients with the management of their complex security and performance requirements, our latest solutions are prime examples of our agile offerings at work that focus energy to obscure, neutralise and attack adversaries.”

SIGN4L brings a startup ethos to designing and producing state-of-art open-architecture digital and RF-based security products and services for governments and businesses in the region. The company has implemented a rigorous cycle of threat analysis, research, and development to monitor, analyse and counter emerging risks. SIGN4L is part of the Electronic Warfare & Intelligence cluster at EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
