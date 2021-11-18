Log in
SIGNA Sports United Announces Conference Participation for December 2021

11/18/2021 | 01:31pm EST
SIGNA Sports United (“SSU” or the “Company”), the world’s leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, announced today that its leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in December 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas Outdoor Conference, December 1. Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alexander Johnstone will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 AM ET and management will participate in investor meetings.

UBS Global TMT Conference, December 6. Chief Executive Officer Stephan Zoll and Chief Financial Officer Alexander Johnstone will participate in a fireside chat at 10:00 AM ET and management will participate in investor meetings.

Citi Global Consumer Conference, December 7. Management will participate in investor meetings.

Please contact your salesperson at the host firms to gain access to the fireside chats and to request a meeting with management.

About SIGNA Sports United:

Based in Berlin, Germany, SIGNA Sports United is a leading global sports e-commerce and tech platform in Bike, Tennis, Outdoor and Team Sports with more than 7 million active customers and close to 500 million annual webshop visitors. SIGNA Sports United combines iconic webshop brands such as Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Fahrrad.de, Bikester, Probikeshop, Campz, Addnature, Tennis-Point, TennisPro, Outfitter and many more. More than 1,000+ brand partners, 500+ independent offline retailers and more than 15 million digital sports community members are connected to its platform.

Further information: www.signa-sportsunited.com.


© Business Wire 2021
