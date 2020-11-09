SIMON : Expands Annuities Marketplace as Global Atlantic Joins Platform

Global Atlantic joins SIMON’s insurtech platform, which offers powerful allocation and income analytics to wealth managers in one centralized location

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (“SIMON”) today announced a new partnership with Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”) in a move that expands SIMON’s annuities platform and digital marketplace for wealth managers with the addition of fixed and fixed indexed annuities issued by Global Atlantic subsidiary Forethought Life Insurance Company.

Jason Broder, CEO of SIMON, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Global Atlantic, a leader in the annuities industry, to SIMON. Annuities are increasingly gaining traction within well-diversified portfolios because they offer clients a balance of the protection they need with the growth potential they want. We’re looking forward to extending Global Atlantic’s suite of annuity products to the financial professionals and wholesalers using SIMON’s platform, and to differentiating their businesses with SIMON’s leading edge technology.”

With in-depth pre- and post-sale analytics, financial professionals can seamlessly find and explore annuity products and features, run powerful allocation and income analyses, and access product-specific marketing literature—all from directly within SIMON’s interactive platform.

“Global Atlantic is proud to be launching on the SIMON platform and excited about the accessibility it provides for our products,” said Paula Nelson, Global Atlantic’s Head of Retirement. “By incorporating annuity benefits into a holistic client presentation, SIMON makes the financial professionals’ job easier and clearly demonstrates the value of an annuity to clients within the context of their strategy.”

About SIMON

An award-winning fintech company, SIMON is committed to transforming the digital experience for financial professionals, enabling them to better serve their clients. SIMON’s intelligent and innovative platform delivers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to more than 30,000 financial professionals, who serve more than $3 trillion in assets, empowering them with on-demand education, an intuitive marketplace, real-time analytics, and lifecycle management. With a focus on reshaping the advisor experience, SIMON is setting new industry standards, simplifying the complex, and delivering structured investment and insurance solutions, as well as defined outcome ETFs, to investment professionals, centralized within one unique ecosystem.

For more information about SIMON, visit www.simon.io and follow the company on LinkedIn. Securities products and services offered by SIMON Markets LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, Member FINRA / SIPC. Annuities and insurance services provided by SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC.

About Global Atlantic Financial Group

Global Atlantic Financial Group, through its subsidiaries, offers a broad range of retirement, life and reinsurance products designed to help our clients address financial challenges with confidence. Global Atlantic offers custom solutions and responsive service for the capital, risk and legacy-business management of life and annuity insurance companies around the world.

Global Atlantic was founded at Goldman Sachs in 2004 and separated as an independent company in 2013. Global Atlantic’s success is driven by a unique heritage that combines deep product and distribution knowledge with leading investment and risk management, alongside a strong financial foundation.

