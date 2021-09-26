SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVESTOR - STATEMENT

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Boats
Artificial Intelligence
The future of mobility
Ageing Population
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVESTOR - STATEMENT
09/26/2021 | 01:12am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVESTOR - STATEMENT
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12a
Singapore-based logistics firm ninja van adds alibaba group as new investor - statement
RE
01:09a
Singapore-based logistics firm ninja van says raises $578 mln in series e funding from existing and new investors
RE
09/25
Deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years
RE
09/25
25 Chinese trade cooperation zones set up in Africa
PU
09/25
CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE
: Contract value of China's infrastructure construction in Africa soars
PU
09/25
China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
RE
09/25
U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana
RE
09/25
At least 3 dead and "multiple injuries" in amtrak passenger train derailment in montana -sheriff's office
RE
09/25
At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP
RE
09/25
At least 3 dead after amtrak passenger train derails in north central montana - ap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by B..
2
China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3
Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
4
Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..
5
SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVE..
More news
HOT NEWS
MEREDITH CORPORATION
+25.42%
Barry Diller's IAC Reportedly in Talks to Buy Magazine Publisher Meredith
CAPRICOR THERAPEUTIC.
+4.18%
Capricor Therapeutics Announces Positive Final Data from Its Phase 2 Hope-2 Trial in Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treated with Cap-1002
VTV THERAPEUTICS INC.
+3.39%
VTv Therapeutics Sees Positive Results From Dose Study for Psoriasis Treatment
TOUCHSTONE EXPLORATI.
+22.82%
Touchstone Exploration Inc. Announces Royston-1 Drilling Results
PETROFAC LIMITED
+26.64%
Petrofac Shares Rise on Guilty Plea to Seven Counts of Bribery
NATUZZI S.P.A.
+15.26%
Natuzzi S.p.A. Announces Consolidated Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave