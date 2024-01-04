SINGAPORE MIDDLE DISTILLATES STOCKS FALL 728,000 BBLS TO 5-MONTH LOW OF 7.363 MLN BBLS IN WEEK TO JAN. 3 - ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
