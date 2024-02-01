SINGAPORE MIDDLE DISTILLATES STOCKS RISE 158,000 BBLS TO 3-WEEK HIGH OF 7.085 MLN BBLS IN WEEK TO JAN. 31 - ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li seeks to sell asset manager PineBridge -sources
Indonesian markets rattled by election uncertainty, finmin's future
Deutsche Bank Q4 profit down less than feared; announces buybacks, dividends
ABB targets 5% sales growth in 2024 despite geopolitical uncertainties
Energy group OMV's quarterly earnings hit by lower commodities prices
Roche forecasts return to growth in 2024 as it overcomes drop in COVID sales