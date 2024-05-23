SINGAPORE MIDDLE DISTILLATES STOCKS RISE 823,000 BBLS TO 2-WEEK HIGH OF 10.938 MLN BBLS IN WEEK TO MAY 22 - ENTERPRISE SINGAPORE
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|77.38 USD
|+0.34%
|-1.96%
|-
|288.5 PTS
|-0.02%
|-0.68%
|-
|262.2 PTS
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|-
|81.76 USD
|+0.12%
|-1.30%
|-
IBEX opens in no man's land, torn between enthusiasm for Nvidia and the Fed's slam dunk
UK stocks open flat as investors weigh Britain's July vote, PMI data on tap
ECB's De Guindos Says June Rate Cut Would Likely Be a Quarter-Point Move
German business activity grows for second straight month in May, PMI shows
UK stocks open flat as investors weigh Britain's July vote, PMI data on tap
IBEX opens in no man's land, torn between enthusiasm for Nvidia and the Fed's slam dunk
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- Singapore Middle Distillates Stocks Rise 823,000 Bbls To 2-Week…