SINOMACH China National Machinery Industry Corpo : CAMCE's PVC project enhances China-UZ cooperation

03/18/2021 | 04:40am EDT
The CAMCE PVC production complex in Uzbekistan is fully operational. [Photo/sinomach.com.cn]

A new chemical complex built by Chinese companies has received its completion certificate in Uzbekistan. The complex produces polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its completion is being hailed as a significant step in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, especially for the Central Asia region.

China CAMC Engineering Co (CAMCE), a subsidiary of Sinomach, signed a turnkey contract for the Uzbekistan PVC production complex and played an important role in the facility's construction. The completion certificate signifies that the project has entered the warranty period and that all the money has been received.

With an annual capacity of 100,000 tons of PVC, 75,000 tons of caustic soda and 300,000 tons of methanol, the complex provides local enterprises with essential raw materials. It plans to export products worth 40 million dollars annually.

It is a representative project of CAMCE since its initial entrance into the chemical industry, and it won the Overseas Quality Project Award of 2020 in the chemical sector.

The project has become the first PVC production complex in Uzbekistan and Central Asia as a whole. It creates numerous job opportunities for local people and meets the huge demand of the market, thus boosting local economic and social development.

Disclaimer

SINOMACH - China National Machinery Industry Corporation published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
