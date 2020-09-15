SIOS AppKeeper Application Availability Solution Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry pioneer in providing IT resilience through intelligent application availability, today announced the availability of SIOS AppKeeper in AWS Marketplace. Customers can now easily try, purchase, and deploy SIOS AppKeeper directly from AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).



SIOS AppKeeper is a SaaS solution that continuously monitors and protects applications running in Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) environments from system impairments and downtime while eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming manual intervention. When it detects a system impairment, SIOS AppKeeper automatically restarts operating system and application services, rebooting the complete Amazon EC2 instance when needed. SIOS AppKeeper can be used alone or to add recovery capabilities to an application performance monitoring (APM) tool.

“Today, IT teams are facing unprecedented pressure to deliver continuous availability of applications without adding significant cost or complexity to their environments,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “SIOS AppKeeper enables companies to meet this challenge by ensuring the availability of applications running in Amazon EC2 while eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming manual intervention. As an offering in AWS Marketplace, customers have the added convenience of being able to purchase and deploy SIOS AppKeeper with just a few clicks.”

“I feel that with SIOS AppKeeper, we are one step closer to an environment where I can stay calm even when too many people are trying to access our popular content,” said Mr. Yuichiro Fukabori of Hobby Japan, a publishing company that migrated to AWS in 2013. “The ability to enable a maintenance-free, care-free environment at low cost is SIOS AppKeeper’s advantage.”

"As our customers migrate more and more applications to the cloud, they are looking for flexibility in balancing the level of availability with costs across all of their applications," said Chris Grusz, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We're delighted to welcome SIOS AppKeeper to AWS Marketplace and to provide our customers with more choice when performance changes occur.”

With this announcement, SIOS is extending its relationship with AWS. To simplify and accelerate the deployment of high availability clusters in the cloud, SIOS high availability clustering software, SIOS DataKeeper Cluster Edition, is already available on AWS Marketplace .

Availability

SIOS AppKeeper is available in the AWS Marketplace here . It can also be purchased through SIOS Managed Service Providers and Systems Integrator partners. A 14-day free trial of AppKeeper is available here .

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, SIOS AppKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

