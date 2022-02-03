SKAI Automotive Collaborates With GTRI on Visual AI Application

Visual AI Prototype to Be Unveiled at NADA Show in March

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKAI Automotive Solutions has entered into a research agreement with Georgia Tech's Research Institute (GTRI) to develop an Automated Activity Detection and Tracking solution for the automotive retail space. The project is set to unveil a developmental prototype at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in March in Las Vegas.

The collaboration between SKAI and GTRI began in May 2021 with SKAI awarding the sponsorship in October 2021. The GTRI development team has been working with SKAI to develop a software application incorporating AI and machine learning in conjunction with existing camera networks to measure processes, drive efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

"This is truly ground-breaking technology we are developing with the SKAI team," says GTRI Project Director Matthew Selleck. "A vast majority of our portfolio has been with the US Federal Government, and we're embracing this opportunity to leverage our previous work to support this commercial application. We are excited to join the SKAI team at NADA this March to display an initial developmental prototype."

SKAI Founder Mark Queen says, "It's a privilege to work in tandem with Matt's team. The talent pool in this fledgling new subspace of AI is extremely limited. The ability for our team to learn on a daily basis from true pioneers accelerates our efforts to create a game-changing new class of technology. Both teams worked hard to develop the framework and vision for the project, which led to this exciting new phase in the development process."

The Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) is the nonprofit, applied research division of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Founded in 1934 as the Engineering Experiment Station, GTRI has grown to more than 2,800 employees, supporting eight laboratories in over 20 locations around the country and performing more than $700 million of problem-solving research annually for government and industry. GTRI's renowned researchers combine science, engineering, economics, policy, and technical expertise to solve complex problems for the U.S. federal government, state, and industry.

SKAI Automotive Solutions is the first Visual AI biometric provider for the automotive industry and other sectors. The company offers an intuitive mobile application designed to improve the process flow in retail settings. With a platform based on anonymous silhouette recognition, the solution increases commercial efficiency while delivering an expedited experience to consumers. The tailored approach to chained event sequencing defines the company's commitment to process modernization.

