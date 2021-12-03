SKTLs, the Space Cryptocurrency, Announces Launch of New Token Aimed at Cleaning up Space Debris

SKTLs announces the launch of the first Space Cryptocurrency on January 1, 2022. This cryptocurrency is uniquely designed to support the space economy by funding the cleanup of space debris as well as funding planetary defense efforts.

This ERC20 token is built on the Binance SmartChain and rewards token holders for humanity’s progress in developing and exploring space while also providing a fund designed to help with ensuring that space remains open to humanity. This token provides a way for token holders to benefit from the massive potential growth that the space economy offers while also supporting the very necessary social good of space cleanup. The creators of the SKTLs Space Token have backgrounds in technology, science, engineering and finance.

The maximum number of SKTL tokens will be set at 300 million tokens. 200 million tokens will be airdropped out in the token’s initial distribution, which will consist of 100 million tokens that will be airdropped on Jan 1, 2022 to users who enter their wallet address into the SKTLs Airdrop Registration Page on sktls.com and 100 million which will be set aside for the “Space Cleanup Fund,” which is governed by the SKTLs Advisory Group. The purpose of the Space Cleanup fund is to fund space cleanup as well as planetary defense from asteroids and comets. 10% of the SKTL tokens held in the Space Cleanup Fund will be donated each year the first Thursday of each May (Space Day) to fund these efforts in a process outlined in the SKTL governance document.

Token holders will be rewarded with additional tokens as the space economy moves forward according to a set schedule based on the different launch metrics and space milestones. The reward for activities is cut in half each year. A maximum of 100 million SKTL tokens will be distributed to token holders as a reward for “Space Actions”, such as any successful satellite or human launch into orbit. A maximum of 300 million SKTL tokens will ever be created.

Space debris has recently started to be widely recognized as one of the biggest impediment to humankind becoming interplanetary. Every time another satellite or human or rocket is launched into space, there is more risk for more space debris and eventually, if this problem is not solved it will limit humankind’s ability to be a spacefaring species. Space debris, as defined by the creators of the SKTLs token, also includes asteroids and other celestial bodies that can impact the Earth. Space debris usually specifically refers to all the paint and pieces of junk that are in orbit around the world, zooming around at 17,000 miles per hour. Most of that space debris is manmade, but that isn’t the only issue of “debris” in space. Indeed, a potentially more direct threat to the people living on planet Earth is the billions of asteroids and comets in our solar system. In fact, NASA data suggests that more than 100 tons of space dust is burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere every day, most of it from asteroids that have disintegrated.

SKTL tokens will be tradable on PancakeSwap and on other exchanges after the January 1, 2022 airdrop.

For more information about the SKTLs tokens please visit sktls.com and see the whitepaper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005479/en/