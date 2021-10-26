SKYBIT Will Use Blockchain Technology to Help to Achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2021) - SKYBIT International is a social enterprise based in Singapore that applies blockchain technology to provide a modern financial bridge between emerging nations in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world. The SKYBIT ecosystem of products and services curates gap-filling opportunities for inclusive growth development for the people, businesses and industries of Southeast Asia. For those eligible for bank accounts, the difficulties of sending money through the traditional banking system, now coupled with the pandemic, has isolated people and businesses in Southeast Asia from the rest of the world, hindering progress and development in the region. SKYBIT is building the foundation for an inclusive and innovative digital industry.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals would also be addressed indirectly by SKYBIT. One immediately available benefit is facilitating more donations to aid organizations in South East Asia who are all working to address a variety of Sustainable Development Goals. Aid organizations of any size can now receive donations from anyone anywhere in the world instead of just local donors who may not have much money to give. This will allow them to have more resources to help the neediest and collectively make progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Earthshot Prize (UK) launched in 2020 by The Royal Foundation and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, would also be addressed. The Royal Foundation addresses pressing environmental and conservation crises by bringing together environmentalists, businesses, global leaders, and NGOs to find solutions. The Earthshot Prize aims to find new solutions that work on every level, have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly for communities who are most at risk from climate change. Through SKYBIT developments, they mission towards making a difference.

SKYBIT uses digital assets that flow freely on the Internet regardless of country borders. Easing the flow of monetary value will open up multiple opportunities for Southeast Asian countries, in line with national development plans, United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals and the Earthshot. This will continue the fight started by the Millennium Development Goals against extreme poverty, and add targets relating to inclusive growth and environmental sustainability. All of this will assist to make progress on poverty reduction, disease control, and increased access to schooling and infrastructure in the poorest countries in South East Asia.

SKYBIT's international payment processor and marketplace will allow businesses of any size, across Southeast Asia to earn income by offering goods and services to international customers and easily receive payment in local currency. In particular, people in rural areas who produce ethnic arts and crafts can now target an international market rather than only a relatively limited number of tourists passing by their physical stall. SKYBIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with Frontier Technology Partners to work with Entrepreneurs to assist ethnic minorities to use the SKYBIT platform. Giving people across South East Asia an opportunity to earn a new income stream, helping to alleviate poverty.

SKYBIT has done the groundwork for the upcoming paradigm shift of individual empowerment through freely flowing global value exchange. They have the potential to revolutionize entire industries and even create new ones in South East Asia. This will help to economically strengthen the region and in turn, raise the standard of living for people within these areas.

