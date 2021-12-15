SL Raw Virgin Hair Launches New ‘Fit and Go' Wig Styles for Women On The Go

The new line of glueless lace wig units, made with healthy hair practices in mind, help women style their look quickly and easily with the highest quality human hair

SL Raw Virgin Hair, a leading ecommerce brand for high-quality human hair extensions, announced today the launch of three new ‘Fit and Go’ natural hair wig styles designed for everyday on-the-go use for entrepreneurs, those who may have issues with thinning hair, and those who enjoy the versatility and freedom of trying out a new look. The three natural-looking, handcrafted wigs feature multiple benefits that directly meet consumers needs which include an easy installation process, secure fit, and comfortable design.

SL Raw Girls wearing the New Glueless ‘Fit and Go’ Wig Styles for Women On The Go by SL Raw Virgin Hair® (Photo: Business Wire)

“We understand that not everyone wants to follow the glue hair craze,” said LeAna McKnight Founder of SL Raw Virgin Hair and former celebrity hairstylist. “Everyone wearing a wig does not want to have it semi-permanently installed each time. We spent months of research and testing to perfect our three glueless wig units and we’re excited to share these new offerings with our customers.”

SL Raw Virgin Hair continues to set new expectations for natural wigs and hair extensions offering versatile hairstyles with quality human hair within their entire product portfolio. The company’s mission to provide authentic human hair extensions that accommodate all hairstyle desires and everyday lifestyle is exemplified in the new wig units they have added to their line.

“The three new designs combine all the elements of an SL Raw Virgin natural hair wig with the essential requirements for naturally looking hairstyles, fit, and feel,” said McKnight. “We are excited about these new offerings, and the feedback we have been getting from customers have made our months of research and design efforts well-worth it.”

The ‘Fit and Go’ natural hair wigs are made at source by SL Raw Virgin Hair and typically take approximately 30 days to make. Based on the quality of the hair, design process, and how each wig is made, they can last up to 5 years with proper care.

The three new products being introduced to the SL Raw Virgin Hair extension line are the:

- 18" Kinky Straight Lace Closure Wig

- 20" Natural Wavy Lace Front Wig

- 16" Burma Curly Lace Closure Wig

Key benefits of these new wig styles include:

Secure fit and comfortable design . The design ensures the wigs stay in place while being comfortable to wear. The breathable lace top promotes healthy hair practices and better blood circulation.

. The design ensures the wigs stay in place while being comfortable to wear. The breathable lace top promotes healthy hair practices and better blood circulation. Easy ‘installation’ process. There is no need to learn how to glue or sew in wigs or visit a stylist each time. These ‘fit and go’ pieces are simple to install without the need for adhesive treatments (unless desired).

For more information on SL Raw Virgin Hair's new 'Fit and Go' Wig Styles visit SLRawVirginHair.com

About SL Raw Virgin Hair

SL Raw Virgin Hair is a fast-growing ecommerce brand for high-quality human hair extensions. Founded in 2009 by celebrity hairstylist LeAna McKnight, SL Raw Virgin Hair is one of few hair companies that produces its own hair extensions at source. Since its launch, SL Raw Virgin Hair has expanded its line of products to include a variety of natural hair weft bundles, keratin hair, lace closures, and wigs. To learn more about SL Raw Virgin Hair, visit https://www.slrawvirginhair.com/.

