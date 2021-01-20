Log in
News

SLA Resin Market Research Report - Global Forecast to 2024 - Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery | SpendEdge

01/20/2021 | 02:01am EST
The SLA Resin will register an incremental spend of about USD 623.82 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.10% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to SLA Resin market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119006210/en/

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global SLA Resin Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global SLA Resin Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of SLA Resin market

SLA Resin Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this SLA Resin research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs
  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities
  • Supply chain margins and pricing models
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Spend Growth and Demand Segmentation

  • The SLA Resin market will register an incremental spend of USD 623.82 million, growing at a CAGR of 23.31% from 2020-2024
  • On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

Some of the top SLA Resin suppliers enlisted in this report

This SLA Resin procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Labsamera MB
  • ApplyLabWork.com
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Formlabs Inc.
  • Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Jiangsu Rich-Opto Technology Co. Ltd.
  • LIQUID3D
  • MakerJuice Labs LLC
  • Monocure 3D

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their SLA Resin requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

