SLB sees new offshore activity surpassing pre-pandemic levels
11/03/2022 | 09:29am EDT
DENVER (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB anticipates offshore activity will surpass levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive new investment into the oil and gas industry.
"We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," CEO Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference on Thursday, adding that he sees double-digit growth in capital investment in the coming years.