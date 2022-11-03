Advanced search
SLB sees new offshore activity surpassing pre-pandemic levels

11/03/2022 | 09:29am EDT
Schlumberger changes its name to SLB, rebrands as it eyes lower-carbon future

DENVER (Reuters) - Top oilfield services firm SLB anticipates offshore activity will surpass levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, as strong demand and pricing drive new investment into the oil and gas industry.

"We maintain the view that upstream spending is very resilient," CEO Olivier Le Peuch told investors at a conference on Thursday, adding that he sees double-digit growth in capital investment in the coming years.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.47% 94.83 Delayed Quote.18.77%
WTI -0.48% 88.437 Delayed Quote.17.70%
