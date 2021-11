Brazilian agribusiness SLC Agricola said its 2020-21 corn productivity was 24.7pc below initial estimates because of adverse weather conditions.

SLC, one of Brazil's top grain and cotton producers, said its corn yield averaged 5,715 kg/hectarte (ha) during the season. That was 21.7pc below the yield in the 2019-20 season but 41pc above the season's national average calculated by national supply company Conab. The company harvested 106,470ha (263,093 acres) of corn in the season.

SLC's cotton yield averaged 1,815 kg/ha, down by 2.1pc from the company's forecast. However, cotton yields were 3.9pc higher than the 2019-20 season and 5.6pc higher than the season's national average. The company harvested 109,613ha of cotton in the season.

The drop in corn and cotton yields reflected irregular rain volumes during the months of March and April, especially across the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, SLC said.

The 2020-21 soybean harvest was completed in the second quarter and achieved a yield of 3,970 kg/ha, marking a fresh record for the fourth straight year. Yields were nearly 6pc above the initial estimate and 12.5pc above the national average predicted by Conab.

For the 2021-22 soybean crop, 71pc of 335,556ha are planted, and SLC expects the yield to fall to 3,765kg/ha.

SLC in July completed the acquisition of another agribusiness company, Terra Santa Agro, boosting its total third-quarter revenue to R942.4mn ($174.2mn). That's an increase of 2.4pc compared with SLC's and Terra Santas's combined revenue during the same period in 2020.

SLC's corn revenue increased from the third quarter last year by nearly 48pc to R352mn. Cotton lint revenue fell by 51pc to R197mn and soybean revenue fell by 44pc to R165.6mn.

SLC's cost of products sold decreased 0.9pc amid the lower volume of cotton and soybeans invoiced in the quarter.

The company posted net income of R113.7mn in the quarter, compared with a loss of R35.7mn a year earlier.

By Nathalia Giannetti