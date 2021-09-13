Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SLQT, ANVS & VIEW - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Deadlines

09/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - May 11, 2021
Deadline: October 15, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/slqt.                 
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that SelectQuote's 2019 cohort was underperforming; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS)
Class Period: May 21, 2021 - July 28, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/anvs.                 
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Annovis’s ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

View, Inc. (NASDQ: VIEW)
Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021
Deadline: October 18, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/view.                 
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAKARI THERAPEUTICS : to Present Its Phase III Plans for Nomacopan in Patients with Bullous Pemphigoid at the 2021 International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation (IPPF) Scientific Symposium
AQ
10:09aFULCRUM THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
10:09aSYROS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Appointment of Deborah Dunsire, M.D., to Its Board of Directors
AQ
10:09aEMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS : Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
AQ
10:09aNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present New INGREZZA (valbenazine) and ONGENTYS
AQ
10:09aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Novavax Statement on Takeda Agreement to Provide 150 Million Doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the Government of Japan
AQ
10:09aVETOQUINOL : Meeting highlights from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use (CVMP) 7-9 September 2021
AQ
10:09aBAXTER INTERNATIONAL : Issues Urgent Medical Device Correction to Reinforce Important Safety Information Regarding Dose IQ Safety Software Desktop Application Version 9.0.x
AQ
10:09aPoxel Announces Product Launch in Japan for TWYMEEG as Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes
AQ
10:09aPSYCHED WELLNESS : Announces Participation in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Epic's narrow win in App Store case toughens fight against Google Play ..
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3In fresh regulatory move, China tells tech giants to stop blocking riva..
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Stocks on back foot as inflation, tax and regulation woes weigh

HOT NEWS