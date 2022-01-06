SMART-TRIAL® Appoints Adam Steadman as Chief Commercial Officer - Americas and Asia

SMART-TRIAL, the industry leader in Data Acquisition & Management systems built specifically for Medical Device & Diagnostics clinical investigations and registries, announced today that Adam Steadman has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, Americas and Asia.

Adam Steadman, an international MedTech expert, joins SMART-TRIAL from one of the world’s largest CROs where he was Global Head of Clinical Development for Medical Device and Diagnostics.

“We are very excited to welcome Adam as part of the SMART-TRIAL leadership team. Having worked with him for the last couple of years, I know the energy and expertise that Adam brings to SMART-TRIAL as we expand our footprint globally,” said Páll Jóhannesson, CEO of SMART-TRIAL.

Adam will be integral to ensuring our continued exceptional execution for existing customers as well as expanding our services to more American and Asian MedTech companies and CROs in need of device and diagnostic specific data acquisition tools.”

Founded in 2013, SMART-TRIAL is the leading eClinical platform designed specifically for MedTech companies, to improve and streamline data acquisition and management. SMART-TRIAL offers a range of software solutions that enable MedTech companies to collect clinical data in compliance with industry regulations, through eCRF, ePRO, case-series, Surveys and registries.

“Having travelled globally and met with many device manufacturers who are facing the challenges of new regulations in Europe, and the shift in clinical investigation strategies due to COVID-19, the revised requirements of ISO14155:2020 and novel monitoring solutions including wearables, applications and connected devices I am absolutely confident that SMART-TRIAL has the best platform to meet these needs and emerging requirements,” said Adam.

“SMART-TRIAL clearly understands that the tools for medical device and diagnostics clinical investigations and PMCF activities are not the same as for biopharma and have right-sized and right-priced products for this underserved market.”

About SMART-TRIAL

SMART-TRIAL is helping MedTech to comply with regulations on clinical evidence, by simplifying the collection and management of clinical data. We offer a do-it-yourself Electronic Data Capture software for pre- and post-market clinical studies, registries and surveys.

Our mission is to make it easy and cost-effective to collect and manage clinical data in compliance with industry regulations, so safer and better medical devices can reach patients faster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005830/en/