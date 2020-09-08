SMC Corporation Expands Relationship With SugarCRM to Accelerate Customer Experience Initiatives

SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware CX, today announced SMC Corporation, a leader in automated control technology, is expanding its relationship with SugarCRM to accelerate its customer experience vision.

Sugar’s unified CRM solution enables SMC to leverage comprehensive visibility of customer data across sales channels and support its global business growth goals and robust reseller channel network.

“Sugar enables SMC to really connect with our customers on a more personal level,” said Donny Nguyen, Vice President of Administration and Sales, SMC Corporation of America. “We are excited to expand our CRM system globally to deliver exceptional service for our customers, resellers and distributors.”

“We are proud to support innovative companies like SMC Corporation, to help them achieve a comprehensive and clear view of their customers,” said Craig Charlton, CEO, SugarCRM. "We look forward to working with SMC as they continue to build even stronger relationships with their impressive global network of customers and partners.”

Sales and marketing technology implementation expertise is provided by SugarCRM Elite Partner W-Systems.

Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About SMC Corporation

SMC Corporation is the leading global pneumatics and industrial automation components manufacturer with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China. With a broad range of product variations for each system component, SMC can offer automation solutions capable of meeting the diverse needs of their customers. There are 560 service locations in 83 countries/regions and factories in 31 countries. SMC’s corporate headquarters are in Tokyo, Japan.

SMC’s Value Commitment: Sustainably Supporting Automation

SMC partners with their end user customers to discover creative ways to reduce overall compressed air and electrical consumption more than anyone else in the industry. SMC’s comprehensive approach focuses on consuming less raw materials in their manufacturing process by making products that are smaller, lighter and with a longer operating life than the industry standard.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.

