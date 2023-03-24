SME Credit Realisation Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based asset manager - Shareholders vote to voluntarily wind up the company at an extraordinary general meeting held on Friday. Votes to appoint Andrea Harris and Benjamin Rhodes from Grant Thornton Ltd as joint liquidators, empowering the two to transact on behalf of the company and to destroy any company records in their possession "as they think fit". Requests suspension of its shares trading, confirmed by the UK Financial Conduct Authority earlier Friday, and which are set to be cancelled from the London Stock Exchange on Monday.

