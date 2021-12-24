Log in
SME Financing Scheme - Credit Facilities as at 30 November 2021

12/24/2021 | 02:57am EST
Credit facilities under the Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Scheme (inclusive of Small and Micro Enterprises) - cumulative data

Table A

Period: 1 December 2011 to 30 November 2021

Banks

Applications received

Applications rejected

Credit facilities approved (Rs)

Amount outstanding as at end November 2021(Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

3,538

7,800,874,217

75

107,496,175

2,590,638,215

2,367,405,001

-

916,325,001

5,874,368,217

788,997,799

155,171,294

-

29,306,120

973,475,213

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

505

1,168,334,012

4

17,898,405

428,604,059

358,537,000

111,727,548

251,567,000

1,150,435,607

59,704,288

55,077,483

7,001,557

24,354,616

146,137,943

3

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

287

425,243,971

-

-

75,241,071

350,002,900

-

-

425,243,971

3,358,157

7,725,394

-

-

11,083,551

4

Bank of Baroda

117

355,891,020

-

-

321,611,020

34,280,000

-

-

355,891,020

104,355,784

11,764,643

-

-

116,120,427

5

Habib Bank Limited

21

39,640,000

1

2,000,000

12,290,000

25,350,000

-

-

37,640,000

2,794,261

-

-

-

2,794,261

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

2,398

2,874,409,926

67

132,308,903

983,752,720

717,863,000

647,005,646

185,309,059

2,533,930,425

171,208,077

48,355,600

98,958,277

10,355,299

328,877,252

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

853

1,357,286,979

104

239,020,055

549,862,738

293,094,000

154,706,093

120,604,093

1,118,266,924

168,549,633

27,521,911

1,861,068

6,422,138

204,354,750

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

261

317,225,499

43

59,669,918

168,008,581

60,730,000

-

17,967,000

246,705,581

20,782,893

1,255,579

-

-

22,038,472

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

23

167,180,000

1

16,000,000

77,830,000

44,550,000

-

28,800,000

151,180,000

30,666,501

6,998,429

-

5,716,260

43,381,190

11

Bank One Limited

216

378,811,240

3

1,850,000

160,941,000

66,020,900

139,699,340

8,400,000

375,061,240

35,584,854

4,619,109

49,418,435

865,122

90,487,520

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

180

319,475,500

3

8,000,000

162,628,500

90,042,000

-

40,400,000

293,070,500

45,396,293

25,911,054

-

5,780,088

77,087,434

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

141

211,155,150

5

6,938,000

28,410,000

90,500,000

47,582,150

36,075,000

202,567,150

3,207,097

4,953,584

27,516,625

-

35,677,305

TOTAL

8,540

15,415,527,514

306

591,181,456

5,559,817,904

4,498,374,801

1,100,720,777

1,605,447,153

12,764,360,635

1,434,605,637

349,354,079

184,755,961

82,799,641

2,051,515,319

  1. Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited has on-lent its SME quota to another bank which has met its agreed lending targets on such terms and conditions, as agreed between the two banks.
  2. Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 November 2021
  3. Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 December 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
