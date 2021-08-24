Log in
SME Financing Scheme - Credit Facilities as at 31 July 2021

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
Credit facilities under the Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Scheme (inclusive of Small and Micro Enterprises) - cumulative data

Table A

Period: 1 December 2011 to 31 July 2021

Banks

Applications received

Applications rejected

Credit facilities approved (Rs)

Amount outstanding as at end July 2021(Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

3,496

7,658,084,217

75

107,496,175

2,541,848,215

2,335,620,001

-

896,125,001

5,773,593,217

801,525,145

181,668,958

-

29,319,241

1,012,513,345

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

486

1,079,134,012

4

17,898,405

411,754,059

342,187,000

111,727,548

195,567,000

1,061,235,607

52,647,117

53,754,587

7,847,011

18,180,648

132,429,363

3

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

284

414,243,971

-

-

75,241,071

339,002,900

-

-

414,243,971

3,947,635

7,356,348

-

-

11,303,983

4

Bank of Baroda

115

346,141,020

-

-

312,361,020

33,780,000

-

-

346,141,020

127,405,750

11,914,878

-

-

139,320,629

5

Habib Bank Limited

20

36,650,000

1

2,000,000

9,300,000

25,350,000

-

-

34,650,000

-

-

-

-

-

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

2,382

2,860,508,926

67

132,308,903

983,162,720

709,838,000

644,869,646

182,159,059

2,520,029,425

184,734,977

48,490,212

109,076,016

9,825,993

352,127,198

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

832

1,328,036,979

104

239,020,055

537,612,738

282,594,000

148,606,093

120,204,093

1,089,016,924

175,918,359

26,180,051

2,330,535

8,522,901

212,951,846

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

261

317,225,499

43

59,669,918

168,008,581

60,730,000

-

17,967,000

246,705,581

22,105,612

1,473,133

-

-

23,578,745

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

22

166,180,000

1

16,000,000

77,830,000

43,550,000

-

28,800,000

150,180,000

33,180,616

5,682,454

-

5,244,067

44,107,137

11

Bank One Limited

210

366,560,240

3

1,850,000

152,641,000

66,020,900

135,748,340

8,400,000

362,810,240

30,863,175

8,852,550

52,521,933

1,180,549

93,418,207

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

170

297,726,500

3

8,000,000

142,879,500

88,042,000

-

40,400,000

271,321,500

44,409,648

27,981,392

-

5,620,062

78,011,102

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

128

194,505,150

5

6,938,000

28,410,000

85,800,000

36,632,150

35,075,000

185,917,150

3,443,456

6,146,290

19,729,426

-

29,319,172

TOTAL

8,406

15,064,996,514

306

591,181,456

5,441,048,904

4,412,514,801

1,077,583,777

1,524,697,153

12,455,844,635

1,480,181,490

379,500,854

191,504,920

77,893,461

2,129,080,726

  1. Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited has on-lent its SME quota to another bank which has met its agreed lending targets on such terms and conditions, as agreed between the two banks.
  2. Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 July 2021
  3. Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 August 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
