SME Financing Scheme - Credit Facilities as at 31 July 2021
Credit facilities under the Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Scheme (inclusive of Small and Micro Enterprises) - cumulative data
Table A
Period: 1 December 2011 to 31 July 2021
Banks
Applications received
Applications rejected
Credit facilities approved (Rs)
Amount outstanding as at end July 2021(Rs)
Number
Amount (Rs)
Number
Amount (Rs)
Loans
Overdrafts
Finance Lease
Others
Total
Loans
Overdrafts
Finance Lease
Others
Total
1
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
3,496
7,658,084,217
75
107,496,175
2,541,848,215
|
2,335,620,001
-
896,125,001
|
5,773,593,217
801,525,145
|
181,668,958
|
-
29,319,241
|
1,012,513,345
2
Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
486
|
1,079,134,012
4
17,898,405
|
411,754,059
|
342,187,000
111,727,548
|
195,567,000
|
1,061,235,607
52,647,117
|
53,754,587
|
7,847,011
|
18,180,648
|
132,429,363
3
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
284
|
414,243,971
-
-
75,241,071
|
339,002,900
-
-
|
414,243,971
3,947,635
|
7,356,348
-
-
|
11,303,983
4
Bank of Baroda
115
|
346,141,020
-
-
312,361,020
|
33,780,000
-
-
|
346,141,020
127,405,750
|
11,914,878
-
-
|
139,320,629
5
Habib Bank Limited
20
|
36,650,000
1
2,000,000
|
9,300,000
|
25,350,000
-
-
|
34,650,000
-
-
-
-
|
-
6
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
2,382
|
2,860,508,926
67
132,308,903
|
983,162,720
|
709,838,000
644,869,646
|
182,159,059
|
2,520,029,425
184,734,977
|
48,490,212
|
109,076,016
|
9,825,993
|
352,127,198
7
Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited 1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
MauBank Ltd
832
|
1,328,036,979
104
239,020,055
|
537,612,738
|
282,594,000
148,606,093
|
120,204,093
|
1,089,016,924
175,918,359
|
26,180,051
|
2,330,535
|
8,522,901
|
212,951,846
9
BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
261
|
317,225,499
43
59,669,918
|
168,008,581
|
60,730,000
-
|
17,967,000
|
246,705,581
22,105,612
|
1,473,133
|
-
|
-
|
23,578,745
10
AfrAsia Bank Limited
22
|
166,180,000
1
16,000,000
|
77,830,000
|
43,550,000
-
|
28,800,000
|
150,180,000
33,180,616
|
5,682,454
|
-
|
5,244,067
|
44,107,137
11
Bank One Limited
210
|
366,560,240
3
1,850,000
|
152,641,000
|
66,020,900
135,748,340
|
8,400,000
|
362,810,240
30,863,175
|
8,852,550
|
52,521,933
|
1,180,549
|
93,418,207
12
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd
170
|
297,726,500
3
8,000,000
|
142,879,500
|
88,042,000
-
|
40,400,000
|
271,321,500
44,409,648
|
27,981,392
|
-
|
5,620,062
|
78,011,102
13
ABC Banking Corporation Ltd
128
|
194,505,150
5
6,938,000
|
28,410,000
|
85,800,000
36,632,150
|
35,075,000
|
185,917,150
3,443,456
|
6,146,290
|
19,729,426
|
-
|
29,319,172
TOTAL
8,406
|
15,064,996,514
|
|
591,181,456
|
5,441,048,904
|
4,412,514,801
|
1,077,583,777
|
1,524,697,153
|
12,455,844,635
1,480,181,490
|
379,500,854
|
191,504,920
|
77,893,461
|
2,129,080,726
-
Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited has on-lent its SME quota to another bank which has met its agreed lending targets on such terms and conditions, as agreed between the two banks.
-
Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 July 2021
-
Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.
Bank of Mauritius
24 August 2021
