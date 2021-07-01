SME Financing Scheme - Micro & Small Enterprises (turnover under Rs10 million) - Credit Facilities as at 28 February 2021

Credit facilities under the Small and Micro Enterprises Financing Scheme (with turnover under Rs10 million) - cumulative data Table B Period: 1 December 2012 to 28 February 2021 Banks Applications received Applications rejected Credit facilities approved (Rs) Amount outstanding as at end February 2021 (Rs) Number Amount (Rs) Number Amount (Rs) Loans Overdrafts Finance Lease Others Total Loans Overdrafts Finance Lease Others Total 1 The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited 840 1,313,714,616 27 29,674,000 537,679,615 280,042,001 - 84,730,000 902,451,616 163,663,488 27,524,399 - 2,118,822 193,306,710 2 Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited 131 178,753,548 - - 98,213,516 58,895,000 13,895,032 7,750,000 178,753,548 31,201,414 5,204,340 3,905,905 - 40,311,659 3 The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited 112 149,345,166 - - 11,029,966 138,315,200 - - 149,345,166 1,337,938 3,095,731 - - 4,433,669 4 Bank of Baroda 101 337,759,020 - - 307,249,020 30,510,000 - - 337,759,020 83,231,167 7,858,828 - - 91,089,995 5 Habib Bank Limited 11 16,550,000 - - 6,000,000 10,550,000 - - 16,550,000 - - - - - 6 SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 1,706 1,883,542,800 38 83,721,312 634,617,159 429,125,000 479,794,112 92,757,000 1,636,293,271 149,528,778 33,008,711 91,364,090 9,380,471 283,282,051 7 Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 8 MauBank Ltd 419 436,071,538 60 63,290,000 207,990,395 80,800,000 65,027,893 18,963,250 372,781,538 66,701,759 3,782,133 1,031,070 2,217,770 73,732,732 9 BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 100 52,929,540 16 4,678,854 36,560,686 11,690,000 - - 48,250,686 5,580,117 1,123,369 - - 6,703,486 10 AfrAsia Bank Limited 4 5,000,000 - - 4,300,000 700,000 - - 5,000,000 395,862 124 - - 395,986 11 Bank One Limited 100 163,539,595 - - 41,912,000 7,550,000 113,727,595 - 163,189,595 18,398,825 217,893 52,740,359 - 71,357,076 12 SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 63 77,842,000 - - 46,102,000 26,240,000 - 5,500,000 77,842,000 20,568,708 5,819,880 - 2,053,467 28,442,056 13 ABC Banking Corporation Ltd 35 31,087,150 2 1,550,000 960,000 13,050,000 12,627,150 2,900,000 29,537,150 - 794,425 6,671,619 - 7,466,044 TOTAL 3,622 4,646,134,973 143 182,914,166 1,932,614,357 1,087,467,201 685,071,782 212,600,250 3,917,753,590 540,608,056 88,429,833 155,713,043 15,770,531 800,521,463

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 28 February 2021.

Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

25 March 2021