SME Financing Scheme - Micro & Small Enterprises (turnover under Rs10 million) - Credit Facilities as at 28 February 2021

07/01/2021 | 03:06am EDT
Credit facilities under the Small and Micro Enterprises Financing Scheme

(with turnover under Rs10 million) - cumulative data

Table B

Period: 1 December 2012 to 28 February 2021

Banks

Applications received

Applications rejected

Credit facilities approved (Rs)

Amount outstanding as at end February 2021 (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

840

1,313,714,616

27

29,674,000

537,679,615

280,042,001

-

84,730,000

902,451,616

163,663,488

27,524,399

-

2,118,822

193,306,710

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

131

178,753,548

-

-

98,213,516

58,895,000

13,895,032

7,750,000

178,753,548

31,201,414

5,204,340

3,905,905

-

40,311,659

3

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

112

149,345,166

-

-

11,029,966

138,315,200

-

-

149,345,166

1,337,938

3,095,731

-

-

4,433,669

4

Bank of Baroda

101

337,759,020

-

-

307,249,020

30,510,000

-

-

337,759,020

83,231,167

7,858,828

-

-

91,089,995

5

Habib Bank Limited

11

16,550,000

-

-

6,000,000

10,550,000

-

-

16,550,000

-

-

-

-

-

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

1,706

1,883,542,800

38

83,721,312

634,617,159

429,125,000

479,794,112

92,757,000

1,636,293,271

149,528,778

33,008,711

91,364,090

9,380,471

283,282,051

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

419

436,071,538

60

63,290,000

207,990,395

80,800,000

65,027,893

18,963,250

372,781,538

66,701,759

3,782,133

1,031,070

2,217,770

73,732,732

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

100

52,929,540

16

4,678,854

36,560,686

11,690,000

-

-

48,250,686

5,580,117

1,123,369

-

-

6,703,486

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

4

5,000,000

-

-

4,300,000

700,000

-

-

5,000,000

395,862

124

-

-

395,986

11

Bank One Limited

100

163,539,595

-

-

41,912,000

7,550,000

113,727,595

-

163,189,595

18,398,825

217,893

52,740,359

-

71,357,076

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

63

77,842,000

-

-

46,102,000

26,240,000

-

5,500,000

77,842,000

20,568,708

5,819,880

-

2,053,467

28,442,056

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

35

31,087,150

2

1,550,000

960,000

13,050,000

12,627,150

2,900,000

29,537,150

-

794,425

6,671,619

-

7,466,044

TOTAL

3,622

4,646,134,973

143

182,914,166

1,932,614,357

1,087,467,201

685,071,782

212,600,250

3,917,753,590

540,608,056

88,429,833

155,713,043

15,770,531

800,521,463

Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 28 February 2021.

Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

25 March 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:05:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
