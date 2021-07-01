|
SME Financing Scheme - Micro & Small Enterprises (turnover under Rs10 million) - Credit Facilities as at 28 February 2021
Credit facilities under the Small and Micro Enterprises Financing Scheme
(with turnover under Rs10 million) - cumulative data
Table B
Period: 1 December 2012 to 28 February 2021
Banks
Applications received
Applications rejected
Credit facilities approved (Rs)
Amount outstanding as at end February 2021 (Rs)
Number
Amount (Rs)
Number
Amount (Rs)
Loans
Overdrafts
Finance Lease
Others
Total
Loans
Overdrafts
Finance Lease
Others
Total
1
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited
840
1,313,714,616
27
29,674,000
537,679,615
280,042,001
-
84,730,000
902,451,616
163,663,488
27,524,399
-
2,118,822
193,306,710
2
Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
131
178,753,548
-
-
98,213,516
58,895,000
13,895,032
7,750,000
178,753,548
31,201,414
5,204,340
3,905,905
-
40,311,659
3
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited
112
149,345,166
-
-
11,029,966
138,315,200
-
-
149,345,166
1,337,938
3,095,731
-
-
4,433,669
4
Bank of Baroda
101
337,759,020
-
-
307,249,020
30,510,000
-
-
337,759,020
83,231,167
7,858,828
-
-
91,089,995
5
Habib Bank Limited
11
16,550,000
-
-
6,000,000
10,550,000
-
-
16,550,000
-
-
-
-
-
6
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
1,706
1,883,542,800
38
83,721,312
634,617,159
429,125,000
479,794,112
92,757,000
1,636,293,271
149,528,778
33,008,711
91,364,090
9,380,471
283,282,051
7
Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
MauBank Ltd
419
436,071,538
60
63,290,000
207,990,395
80,800,000
65,027,893
18,963,250
372,781,538
66,701,759
3,782,133
1,031,070
2,217,770
73,732,732
9
BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd
100
52,929,540
16
4,678,854
36,560,686
11,690,000
-
-
48,250,686
5,580,117
1,123,369
-
-
6,703,486
10
AfrAsia Bank Limited
4
5,000,000
-
-
4,300,000
700,000
-
-
5,000,000
395,862
124
-
-
395,986
11
Bank One Limited
100
163,539,595
-
-
41,912,000
7,550,000
113,727,595
-
163,189,595
18,398,825
217,893
52,740,359
-
71,357,076
12
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd
63
77,842,000
-
-
46,102,000
26,240,000
-
5,500,000
77,842,000
20,568,708
5,819,880
-
2,053,467
28,442,056
13
ABC Banking Corporation Ltd
35
31,087,150
2
1,550,000
960,000
13,050,000
12,627,150
2,900,000
29,537,150
-
794,425
6,671,619
-
7,466,044
TOTAL
3,622
4,646,134,973
143
182,914,166
1,932,614,357
1,087,467,201
685,071,782
212,600,250
3,917,753,590
540,608,056
88,429,833
155,713,043
15,770,531
800,521,463
Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 28 February 2021.
Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.
Bank of Mauritius
25 March 2021
