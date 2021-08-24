Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SME Financing Scheme - Micro & Small Enterprises (turnover under Rs10 million) - Credit Facilities as at 31 July 2021

08/24/2021 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Credit facilities under the Small and Micro Enterprises Financing Scheme

(with turnover under Rs10 million) - cumulative data

Table B

Period: 1 December 2012 to 31 July 2021

Banks

Applications received

Applications rejected

Credit facilities approved (Rs)

Amount outstanding as at end July 2021 (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

857

1,363,939,616

28

30,924,000

570,282,615

289,567,001

-

89,330,000

949,179,616

143,684,996

30,563,648

-

3,550,525

177,799,169

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

139

183,553,548

-

-

98,213,516

62,595,000

13,895,032

8,850,000

183,553,548

22,600,325

5,390,500

3,473,994

-

31,464,819

3

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

121

159,616,828

-

-

12,601,628

147,015,200

-

-

159,616,828

936,067

2,885,599

-

-

3,821,666

4

Bank of Baroda

102

338,559,020

-

-

308,049,020

30,510,000

-

-

338,559,020

91,720,750

8,398,837

-

-

100,119,588

5

Habib Bank Limited

11

16,550,000

-

-

6,000,000

10,550,000

-

-

16,550,000

-

-

-

-

-

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

1,728

1,909,057,800

38

83,721,312

636,617,159

442,150,000

484,724,112

98,317,000

1,661,808,271

132,843,871

29,424,545

77,672,420

8,321,111

248,261,946

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

425

440,056,538

60

63,290,000

210,760,395

82,015,000

65,027,893

18,963,250

376,766,538

59,512,864

4,078,971

1,862,458

3,715,337

69,169,630

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

100

52,929,540

16

4,678,854

36,560,686

11,690,000

-

-

48,250,686

3,517,772

734,529

-

-

4,252,301

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

4

5,000,000

-

-

4,300,000

700,000

-

-

5,000,000

359,689

130

-

-

359,819

11

Bank One Limited

100

163,539,595

-

-

41,912,000

7,550,000

113,727,595

-

163,189,595

17,221,665

86,951

50,097,093

-

67,405,709

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

63

77,842,000

-

-

46,102,000

26,240,000

-

5,500,000

77,842,000

18,923,045

5,616,389

-

2,603,928

27,143,362

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

35

31,087,150

2

1,550,000

960,000

13,050,000

12,627,150

2,900,000

29,537,150

-

261,715

6,169,734

-

6,431,449

TOTAL

3,685

4,741,731,635

144

184,164,166

1,972,359,019

1,123,632,201

690,001,782

223,860,250

4,009,853,252

491,321,043

87,441,815

139,275,700

18,190,900

736,229,458

  1. Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited has on-lent its SME quota to another bank which has met its agreed lending targets on such terms and conditions, as agreed between the two banks.
  2. Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 31 July 2021
  3. Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 August 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:34aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom supplies Werner-von-Siemens Centre with 5G
PU
03:34aCITIZEN WATCH : Main Points Asked and Answered
PU
03:34aADNOC Logistics and Services Acquires Six Line Boats as Company Boosts In-Country Value Across Operations
PU
03:34aDATAGROUP : Presents Strong Quarter Results with Significant Improvement of all Key Figures
PU
03:34aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Enhances Cold Chain Cargo Handling Capabilities With New Envirotainer Releye® RLP Container
PU
03:34aMLP S A : Group is green developer
PU
03:34aRESONA : Notice Regarding a Strategic Alliance with The Keiyo Bank, Ltd.
PU
03:34aDEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS : invests in Dantherm Group
PU
03:34aEZAKI GLICO : >>〈Full version〉Financial Results FYE December 2021 1H
PU
03:31aEUROPE : European shares extend recovery; travel stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?
2Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
3Fed's Jackson Hole shift shows Delta variant's ability to skew plans
4China's JD.com adds record new users in Q2 amid regulatory tightening
5RISKS AND REWARDS: How to bet big on yourself

HOT NEWS