Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SME Financing Scheme - Micro and Small Enterprises (turnover under Rs10 million) - Credit Facilities as at 30 November 2021

12/24/2021 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Credit facilities under the Small and Micro Enterprises Financing Scheme

(with turnover under Rs10 million) - cumulative data

Table B

Period: 1 December 2012 to 30 November 2021

Banks

Applications received

Applications rejected

Credit facilities approved (Rs)

Amount outstanding as at end November 2021 (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Number

Amount (Rs)

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

Loans

Overdrafts

Finance Lease

Others

Total

1

The Mauritius Commercial Bank Limited

873

1,430,399,616

28

30,924,000

592,672,615

296,677,001

-

89,330,000

978,679,616

141,443,665

30,019,279

-

2,882,731

174,345,675

2

Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited

140

184,553,548

-

-

99,213,516

62,595,000

13,895,032

8,850,000

184,553,548

18,888,128

4,865,970

3,123,276

-

26,877,375

3

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

121

159,616,828

-

-

12,601,628

147,015,200

-

-

159,616,828

667,959

2,204,939

-

-

2,872,898

4

Bank of Baroda

104

348,309,020

-

-

317,299,020

31,010,000

-

-

348,309,020

68,670,784

8,244,836

-

-

76,915,620

5

Habib Bank Limited

12

19,540,000

-

-

8,990,000

10,550,000

-

-

19,540,000

2,794,261

-

-

-

2,794,261

6

SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

1,742

1,918,958,800

38

83,721,312

637,207,159

449,175,000

486,860,112

98,467,000

1,671,709,271

124,913,074

30,767,146

70,924,223

8,851,289

235,455,733

7

Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited 1

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

MauBank Ltd

439

458,926,538

60

63,290,000

218,830,395

86,715,000

71,127,893

18,963,250

395,636,538

60,756,767

5,003,276

1,730,600

2,774,917

70,265,560

9

BCP Bank (Mauritius) Ltd

100

52,929,540

16

4,678,854

36,560,686

11,690,000

-

-

48,250,686

3,060,250

594,164

-

-

3,654,414

10

AfrAsia Bank Limited

4

5,000,000

-

-

4,300,000

700,000

-

-

5,000,000

323,143

135

-

-

323,278

11

Bank One Limited

104

170,884,595

-

-

46,412,000

7,550,000

116,572,595

-

170,534,595

19,047,258

17,115

47,438,454

-

66,502,828

12

SBI (Mauritius) Ltd

64

82,342,000

-

-

50,602,000

26,240,000

-

5,500,000

82,342,000

15,062,834

5,372,527

-

1,351,812

21,787,173

13

ABC Banking Corporation Ltd

37

33,840,150

2

1,550,000

960,000

13,050,000

14,380,150

3,900,000

32,290,150

-

96,123

7,107,553

-

7,203,676

TOTAL

3,740

4,865,300,635

144

184,164,166

2,025,649,019

1,142,967,201

702,835,782

225,010,250

4,096,462,252

455,628,122

87,185,512

130,324,107

15,860,750

688,998,491

  1. Standard Bank (Mauritius) Limited has on-lent its SME quota to another bank which has met its agreed lending targets on such terms and conditions, as agreed between the two banks.
  2. Date of data: The table has been compiled on the basis of figures reported by the banks as at 30 November 2021
  3. Figures may not add up to total due to rounding.

Bank of Mauritius

24 December 2021

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aTAMIL NADU NEWSPRINT AND PAPERS : Procurement of high cationic starch
PU
03:27aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : The Log4j story, and how it has impacted our customers
PU
03:27aNS UNITED KAIUN KAISHA : Relief action for the Typhoon Rai in the Philippines
PU
03:27aPRICER : Don't celebrate New Year's eve with your Christmas turkey
PU
03:27aSITC INTERNATIONAL : Facilitating "Silk Road Shipping" ,SITC won the "Quality Shipping Service Award"
PU
03:26aGazprom almost doubles Turkmen gas imports in 2021
RE
03:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
03:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
03:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
03:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS