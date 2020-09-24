SME : Leaders Sandra Bouckley and Dianne Chong Included in Inaugural Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women in Manufacturing Association has announced the outstanding women leaders who make up the inaugural class of the Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame. The group is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with a ceremony and celebration in October as part of WiM's 10th annual SUMMIT event.

Significantly, two SME leaders are included in this inaugural class: Sandra L. Bouckley, FSME, P.Eng., executive director and CEO of SME; and Dianne Chong, PhD, FSME, NAE, of The Boeing Co. (retired) and current vice president of the SME Board of Directors.

The Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame honors women who have, over the course of their careers, made exceptional contributions to the manufacturing industry and to the advancement of women in the field. The inductees embody WiM's mission of supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry.

"The 15 honorees who make up our inaugural class are a prestigious group, each of whom has made significant, lasting contributions to our industry," said WiM President Allison Grealis. "They are true trailblazers whose work has created opportunity for countless other women. We are thrilled and honored to recognize them in this special way."

"I'm honored to be included with these accomplished women who have forged careers and created pathways in manufacturing," said Bouckley. "My professional and personal mission continues to be excellence and inclusion in this vital industry."

Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers and selected by a judging panel of WiM and Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation board members as well as WiM staff. The inductees were chosen based their significant contributions to the advancement of women in manufacturing.

"Manufacturing offers opportunity and fulfilling futures," said Chong. "I've certainly found this to be true and want to ensure that young women know and can explore those opportunities today. I very much appreciate this recognition."

