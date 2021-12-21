SME lending continues to go up in October

As of 1 November 2021, the SME loan portfolio expanded to 6.9 trillion rubles, with the annual growth rate rising to 24.2%. In October 2021, the weighted average interest rate went up to 9.46% p.a. on ruble loans for up to one year and 9.51% p.a. on long-term loans.
Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium‑sized Enterprises.
Preview photo: FXQuadro / Shutterstock / Fotodom
Disclaimer
Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.