SME lending continues to go up in October

As of 1 November 2021, the SME loan portfolio expanded to 6.9 trillion rubles, with the annual growth rate rising to 24.2%. In October 2021, the weighted average interest rate went up to 9.46% p.a. on ruble loans for up to one year and 9.51% p.a. on long-term loans.

Further details are available in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium‑sized Enterprises.

