SME loans total 830.3 billion rubles in July

The portfolio of loans to SMEs shrank 10.3% relative to the previous reporting date following a drop in the number of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs classified as SMEs. At the same time, the annual growth rate of the portfolio remained positive at 16%.
In July 2021, the weighted average interest rate on loans with a maturity of up to one year rose to 8.86% p.a., and that on long-term loans remained level with the previous month (8.52% p.a.).
Further details are presented in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.
