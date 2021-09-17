Log in
SME loans total 830.3 billion rubles in July

09/17/2021 | 04:22am EDT
The portfolio of loans to SMEs shrank 10.3% relative to the previous reporting date following a drop in the number of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs classified as SMEs. At the same time, the annual growth rate of the portfolio remained positive at 16%.

In July 2021, the weighted average interest rate on loans with a maturity of up to one year rose to 8.86% p.a., and that on long-term loans remained level with the previous month (8.52% p.a.).

Further details are presented in the statistical bulletin Lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

Preview photo: Tricky_Shark / Shutterstock / Fotodom

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Russian Federation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
