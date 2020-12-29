Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SMMT comment on the signing of a UK-Turkey trade deal

12/29/2020 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

We welcome today's agreement between Turkey and the UK to extend preferential trading terms beyond 31 December. We now await the full text of the deal to assess the impact on our future relationship given the UK will now be outside of the customs union which has delivered trade benefits between the two countries. Imports and exports of vehicles, engines, parts and components between our two countries contribute hundreds of millions of pounds to the economy, so it is crucial that this deal provides continuity, preserving as much as possible our current relationship.

Disclaimer

SMMT - Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pBOOST MOBILE : expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device lineup for just $69
PR
12:07pNotes on Financial Stability and Supervision No. 23 - Bad loan recovery rates in 2019
PU
12:06pXSPRAY PHARMA : HyNap-Nilo receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
AQ
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pSUNRISE REAL ESTATE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANICAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:05pINTOUCH : Honoured with thailand's top corporate brand award for fourth consecutive year
PU
12:05pENEL X SUN PLUG&PLAY : a photovoltaic system installed on the balcony that helps power your home
PU
12:04pOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
12:03pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ