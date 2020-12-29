SMMT comment on the signing of a UK-Turkey trade deal

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

We welcome today's agreement between Turkey and the UK to extend preferential trading terms beyond 31 December. We now await the full text of the deal to assess the impact on our future relationship given the UK will now be outside of the customs union which has delivered trade benefits between the two countries. Imports and exports of vehicles, engines, parts and components between our two countries contribute hundreds of millions of pounds to the economy, so it is crucial that this deal provides continuity, preserving as much as possible our current relationship.