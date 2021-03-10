SMP Pharmacy Solutions : Announces Pam Schumann as Chief Executive Officer

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMP Pharmacy Solutions - a Galen Partners portfolio company - appoints industry veteran, Pam Schumann, as Chief Executive Officer. This new hire to SMP Pharmacy Solutions' Executive Team demonstrates their continued commitment to building a team that can execute on their promise to provide innovative, best-in-class customer care.

"We are thrilled to add Pam to the team," says Zubeen Shroff, Board Chair and Managing Partner at Galen Partners. "Pam's experience combined with her dedication to providing modern, complete patient and partner care aligns with our goals for SMP Pharmacy Solutions. We're excited to see how she continues to develop the company."

Schumann, who has over 20 years of experience in the fertility industry, joins SMP in their continued effort to build a diverse team that can develop all facets of the business. She has a passion for improving patient experience and establishing accessible, technology focused healthcare solutions. Most recently, Pam served as President of IntegraMed, where she focused on strategic and ancillary services for the former fertility network. Pam currently sits on the board of RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

"I'm excited to be joining such a forward-thinking executive team and for the opportunity to combine my experience with my passion in this role. As the fertility industry undergoes rapid change, it is important to me that we evolve with the market to continue to provide integrated, comprehensive and affordable access to our services," says Schumann.

As CEO, Pam Schumann will continue to drive SMP Pharmacy Solutions' corporate partnership initiatives, strategic vision and brand exploration.

"Pam's vision for the company aligns perfectly with our strategy, putting an emphasis on client experience and strategic partnerships," said Philip Borden, Managing Partner at Galen Partners. "We believe she is the right person to drive SMP Pharmacy's continued success forward."

Schumann assumed her role as CEO of SMP Pharmacy Solutions effective in January.

About SMP Pharmacy Solutions

Rooted in experience and customer care, SMP Pharmacy Solutions is a fertility and specialty pharmacy that takes a modern approach to servicing patients and partners. Established in 2003, SMP Pharmacy Solutions has grown from a regional specialty pharmacy to a national award-winning fertility and specialty pharmacy with licenses in 50 states and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. In partnership with healthcare-focused investment firm, Galen Partners, SMP Pharmacy Solutions continues to revolutionize the specialty pharmacy space holding themselves to the highest industry standards in technology, service level and strategic partnerships. SMP has developed specific therapeutic expertise in fertility pharmacy and specialty services, holding major accreditations including ACHC and PCAB.

For more information, visit www.smppharmacy.com.

About Galen Partners

Founded in 1990, Galen Partners is a leading healthcare-focused growth equity investment firm. With over $1.3 billion invested across six funds, Galen has invested in and helped to build more than 80 companies since the firm's inception. Galen continues a tradition of strategic collaboration and partnership with founders and management teams to build healthcare market leaders. Under the direction of the Managing Directors Philip Borden, David Jahns and Zubeen Shroff, Galen seeks to make investments in high-growth healthcare companies.

For more information, please visit www.galen.com.

