SMS group to deploy Blast Furnace decarbonization technology for MMK

Paul Wurth-designed Blast Furnace 11's newly-developed environmental technology ensures high environmental standards

Hydrogen and carbon monoxide replace a large proportion of solid carbon fuels

Injection of synthesis gas into the blast furnace shaft reduces CO2 emissions and increases productivity

SMS group will improve the efficiency of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK) processes with the use of 'syngas', a combination of hydrogen and carbon monoxide which replaces a portion of the solid carbon fuels - setting the stage for greater decarbonization potential in the future.

"We are excited to be able to work further with MMK to develop and deploy these innovative solutions", said André Schneider, CEO of SMS group Region CIS. "With our support, our customer will be able to quickly achieve substantial CO 2 emission reductions with a relatively limited investment".

Blast Furnace 11 was ordered in June 2021 and is to be a completely new project. It will use enhanced techniques, developed by SMS group company Paul Wurth. It will achieve very high standards of environmental performance. These new technologies can also be used in existing Blast Furnaces, thus enabling CO 2 emissions to be reduced at existing sites around the world.

"Part of our contribution to these projects is the production technology and workflow for the use of syngas - which can be injected into the blast furnace shaft", said Dr. Thomas Hansmann, Head of Metallurgy for SMS group and CTO for Paul Wurth. "The degree of emissions reduction possible from this technique is potentially substantial. The system is flexible, allowing for a general increase in productivity".

SMS group has 150 years of experience in steel technology and equipment, supporting clients, such as MKK, around the world. Our regional hubs and our expanded portfolio of products and services means we can provide tailored help to our local customers. SMS group provides a range of assistance, including the construction, maintenance and servicing of whole Blast Furnaces through its group company Paul Wurth, and Direct Reduction Furnaces under license from Midrex®. SMS group technology solutions support the global steel sector's transformation towards its low-carbon, green steel future.