SNAPSHOT-Britain's bond market turmoil

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his trip to Washington to return early to London, where pressure is mounting for the new government to scrap an economic policy that unleashed turmoil on financial markets.

Prime Minister Liz Truss's government is re-examining a package of unfunded tax cuts that sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations:

MAJOR PLAYERS

* Finance minister Kwarteng left a meeting of global finance ministers in Washington to join colleagues who are looking at how to balance the books for a fiscal plan announced just three weeks ago, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Kwarteng should change course on his budget policy within 48 hours in order to regain the confidence of financial markets and the public, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Conservative Party said.

"He has got to really get out there emphatically and nail it," said Mel Stride, who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury Committe.

* Trade minister Greg Hands said, however, that there were "absolutely no plans to change anything" when asked about the government's mini-budget.

"The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes they outlined," he said.

* IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva rebuked the British government over its planned tax cuts, telling its finance minister and central bank chief that their policies should not be contradictory.

* Some investors suspect the BoE will have to continue buying government bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's scheduled end of emergency interventions.

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England has been forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

MARKET REACTION

* British government bonds rallied on Friday after Kwarteng cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

* Two-year UK governement borrowing costs briefly fell to their lowest since his Sept. 23 mini-budget, while 30-year yields - hardest hit by the sell-off - were 9 bps lower at 4.45%.

* The UK's main share indexes also jumped, recouping a large part of their losses this week.

