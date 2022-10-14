SNAPSHOT-Britain's bond market turmoil

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British finance minister
Kwasi Kwarteng has cut short his trip to Washington to return
early to London, where pressure is mounting for the new
government to scrap an economic policy that unleashed turmoil on
financial markets.
Prime Minister Liz Truss's government is re-examining a
package of unfunded tax cuts that sent borrowing costs surging
and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and
explanations:
MAJOR PLAYERS
* Finance minister Kwarteng left a meeting of global finance
ministers in Washington to join colleagues who are looking at
how to balance the books for a fiscal plan announced just three
weeks ago, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Kwarteng should change course on his budget policy within
48 hours in order to regain the confidence of financial markets
and the public, a senior lawmaker from the ruling Conservative
Party said.
"He has got to really get out there emphatically and nail
it," said Mel Stride, who chairs the House of Commons' Treasury
Committe.
* Trade minister Greg Hands said, however, that there were
"absolutely no plans to change anything" when asked about the
government's mini-budget.
"The prime minister and the chancellor are absolutely
determined to stick to the growth plan, to stick to the changes
they outlined," he said.
* IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva rebuked the
British government over its planned tax cuts, telling its
finance minister and central bank chief that their policies
should not be contradictory.
* Some investors suspect the BoE will have to continue
buying government bonds, even if not immediately after Friday's
scheduled end of emergency interventions.
WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?
* The Bank of England has been forced into emergency
bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion
pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatens to
wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession
risks.
* The sell-off began after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng's
tax-cut announcement.
* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment
of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.
* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets
and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the
soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls
for those funds to cover the derivatives.
MARKET REACTION
* British government bonds rallied on Friday after Kwarteng
cut short his trip to the International Monetary Fund in
Washington.
* Two-year UK governement borrowing costs briefly
fell to their lowest since his Sept. 23 mini-budget, while
30-year yields - hardest hit by the sell-off - were
9 bps lower at 4.45%.
* The UK's main share indexes also jumped, recouping a large
part of their losses this week.
