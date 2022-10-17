Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

10/17/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt, seeking to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among investors in Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, will announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled.

Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid to save her premiership after a Sept. 23 package of unfunded tax cuts hit sterling, sent borrowing costs surging and forced the Bank of England to intervene.

Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and explanations:

WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?

* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3 trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc in the pension industry and increase recession risks.

* The sell-off began after Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement last month.

* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, Truss announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income tax had already been reversed.

* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.

* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls for those funds to cover the derivatives.

MARKET REACTION

* Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday. Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts slid by around 23 basis points shortly after the markets opened at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), reversing sharp rises seen on Friday when a statement by Truss failed to reassure investors about the government's fiscal plans.

* Sterling was up about 0.8% against the dollar in Asian trading early on Monday.

* The BoE bought 1.3207 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) of long-dated government bonds at its final reverse auction on Friday, taking total purchases of conventional and index-linked gilts since Sept. 28 to 19.3 billion pounds.

(Compiled by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans; Editing by Paul Simao and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.16% 0.554 Delayed Quote.3.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.1255 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.13% 0.642843 Delayed Quote.9.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.72333 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.12% 0.86515 Delayed Quote.2.87%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 0.97386 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.51% 0.010777 Delayed Quote.8.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012143 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.37% 0.55912 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.12% 0.888336 Delayed Quote.19.71%
Latest news "Economy"
08:40aEU top diplomat expects no progress in Iran nuclear talks now
RE
08:37aRussian rouble hovers near 62 vs dollar as tax period begins
RE
08:22aEU seeks concrete evidence for Iranian involvement in Ukraine war - top diplomat
RE
08:07aFTSE Seen Slightly Lower; Focus on Chancellor's Statement
DJ
08:06aUK's Hargreaves Lansdown CEO Hill to step down
RE
08:04aJapan won't rule out corporate, income tax hikes to fund military spending -lawmaker
RE
08:03aUK gilts rally ahead of expected new U-turn on fiscal plans
RE
08:03aYields on long-date uk index-linked gilts fall around 5-10 bps a…
RE
08:01aUk 30-year gilt yield falls around 17 bps at open…
RE
08:01aUk 20-year gilt yield falls around 15 bps at open - refinitiv da…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2Marketmind: In Hunt we Truss
3Big Chinese banks pledge enhanced support for economy as Xi sounds call..
4France still struggling with petrol supplies as workers prolong strikes..
5Asia shares slip, make or break day for UK bonds

HOT NEWS