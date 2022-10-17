SNAPSHOT-Britain's political and market turmoil

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - New British finance minister
Jeremy Hunt, seeking to stem a dramatic loss of confidence among
investors in Prime Minister Liz Truss's government, will
announce tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier
than scheduled.
Truss fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday
and scrapped parts of their economic package in a desperate bid
to save her premiership after a Sept. 23 package of unfunded tax
cuts hit sterling, sent borrowing costs surging and forced the
Bank of England to intervene.
Following is a snapshot of related events, comments and
explanations:
WHAT'S BEHIND THE CRISIS?
* The Bank of England was forced into emergency bond-buying
to stem a sharp sell-off in Britain's 2.1 trillion pound ($2.3
trillion) government bond market that threatened to wreak havoc
in the pension industry and increase recession risks.
* The sell-off began after Kwarteng's tax-cut announcement
last month.
* After firing Kwarteng, a close friend and ally, Truss
announced that corporation tax would rise to 25% as intended by
her predecessor Boris Johnson, reversing her earlier plan to
freeze it at 19%. Kwarteng's cut to the highest rate of income
tax had already been reversed.
* The BoE interventions have highlighted a growing segment
of Britain's pensions sector - liability-driven investment.
* LDI helps pension funds use derivatives to "match" assets
and liabilities to avert risks of shortfalls in payouts, but the
soaring interest rates have triggered emergency collateral calls
for those funds to cover the derivatives.
MARKET REACTION
* Long-dated British government bonds rallied on Monday.
Yields on 20- and 30-year gilts slid by
around 23 basis points shortly after the markets opened at 8
a.m. (0700 GMT), reversing sharp rises seen on Friday when a
statement by Truss failed to reassure investors about the
government's fiscal plans.
* Sterling was up about 0.8% against the dollar in
Asian trading early on Monday.
* The BoE bought 1.3207 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) of
long-dated government bonds at its final reverse auction on
Friday, taking total purchases of conventional and index-linked
gilts since Sept. 28 to 19.3 billion pounds.
(Compiled by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans; Editing by Paul
Simao and Alex Richardson)